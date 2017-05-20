Tequila Shots and a Burrito Bar Completed This Destination Wedding in Mexico

Christina and Shawn's destination wedding in Sayulita, Mexico, looked like the vacation we've been missing. The Los Angeles-based couple wanted their nuptials to reflect their personalities and life together: vibrant and colorful. And because travel is a huge part of their relationship, they knew they had to have a destination wedding.

They had never even visited the town prior to arriving two days before their wedding, but it ended up being the perfect pick for the two. They tied the knot on top of a cliff with the ocean and Sayulita below and kept their reception eclectic, relaxed, and fun. There was even a donkey draped in flowers serving tequila shots. And instead of having a cake, they chose to feature a dessert table filled with churros, cookies, and fruits. To top it all off, they ended the festivities with a late-night burrito bar. How perfect!

See their awesome photos ahead.