 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tequila Shots and a Burrito Bar Completed This Destination Wedding in Mexico
New Year
Join the 2017 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge
Wedding Beauty
25+ Planning, Style, and Life Wedding Tips From a Newlywed Editor
Advice
13 Worst Wedding Faux Pas
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 105  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Tequila Shots and a Burrito Bar Completed This Destination Wedding in Mexico

Christina and Shawn's destination wedding in Sayulita, Mexico, looked like the vacation we've been missing. The Los Angeles-based couple wanted their nuptials to reflect their personalities and life together: vibrant and colorful. And because travel is a huge part of their relationship, they knew they had to have a destination wedding.

They had never even visited the town prior to arriving two days before their wedding, but it ended up being the perfect pick for the two. They tied the knot on top of a cliff with the ocean and Sayulita below and kept their reception eclectic, relaxed, and fun. There was even a donkey draped in flowers serving tequila shots. And instead of having a cake, they chose to feature a dessert table filled with churros, cookies, and fruits. To top it all off, they ended the festivities with a late-night burrito bar. How perfect!

See their awesome photos ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsMexicoWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
What Will Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Look Like?
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Elegant Wedding Reception With Blush and Gray Colors
Real Weddings
As Stunning as the Bride Looked on Her Big Day, Her Flower Girl Daughter Stole the Show
by Nicole Yi
Relationships
This Badass Woman Married Herself Because She Doesn't Need a Partner to Validate Her
by Nicole Yi
Thoughtful Father's Day Gifts
Father's Day
by Macy Cate Williams
Beach Wedding in Cabo San Lucas
Wedding
This Beach Wedding in Cabo Will Make You Want to Go on a Vacation ASAP
by Nicole Yi
Groom Sees Color For the First Time at His Wedding
Real Weddings
This Glitter-Filled Wedding Had Such a Sweet Surprise For the Color-Blind Groom
by Nicole Yi
21 Dresses to Wear to a Beach Wedding
Beach Wedding
21 Dresses to Wear to a Beach Wedding
by Ashley Cooke
Rustic Coastal Wedding
Wedding
This Intimate Rustic Wedding Along the Canadian Coast Looks Straight Out of a Movie
by Nicole Yi
Fall Wedding With Disney Centerpieces
Disney
You Have to See This Wedding's Insanely Detailed Centerpieces Based on Disney Movies
by Nicole Yi
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Wedding on a Sandbar in Caribbean Sea
Mermaids
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds