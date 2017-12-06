 Skip Nav
11 Ways to Make It Through the Holidays When You Hate the Holidays
47 Ways to Add Literary Charm to Your Wedding

Bookworm brides, you'll want to see this! We're not ashamed to admit we have a nerdy side, and we think book- and library-inspired details would make any engagement party, bridal shower, or wedding that much more of a page-turner. So if you're a bookworm like us, dive into these ideas for adding literary charm to your big-day celebrations.

Chapter by Chapter
Soft Focus
Romantic Reading
Plan of Attack
Archway
Cutting Corners
Framed
Bookmarked
Guest Book
Filed
Take a Break
Well-Read
Grand Entrance
Check Out
Set the Scene
A Rose Is a Rose
Retro Reads
Pick a Card
Page by Number
Sweet Topper
Favorite Reads
Sweet Detail
Cone-y
Flowering Words
Dewey Details
Stacked
Shelved
Skip to My Loo
Take a Bow
Need a Lift
Hand Picked
