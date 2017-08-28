 Skip Nav
A Book to Read Each Year of Your 20s

Getting through your 20s in one piece is no mean feat. You experience some of the best times of your life — like college, new friends, romance, and the excitement that your prospective future brings. On the other hand, there is also heartbreak, school and work pressure, and looming adulthood. These 10 books are perfect for each year of the growing process and are reminders that you are certainly not alone in trying to figure it all out!

Age 20: Fangirl
Age 21: The Bell Jar
Age 22: Graduates in Wonderland: The International Misadventures of Two (Almost) Adults
Age 23: The Best of Everything
Age 24: Life After Life
Age 25: I Don't Care About Your Band
Age 26: Girls in White Dresses
Age 27: The Girls' Guide to Hunting and Fishing
Age 28: She's Come Undone
Age 29: Tiny Beautiful Things
