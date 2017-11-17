 Skip Nav
Watch This Bride Totally Slay a Beyoncé Routine at Her Wedding
Grand performances have been beating out the traditional first dance at weddings, and we have to admit, we love the entertainment. Canadian actress, singer, and dancer Melissa Molinaro put on a show for her husband at their wedding with a fierce Beyoncé routine. She and her bridesmaids slayed their dances to "Upgrade" and "4Ever" by Lil Mo. Based on the guests' reactions in the videos below, they were loving it just as much as we do. See them for yourself!

