 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Cool Flasks For the Man (Who Loves to Drink) in Your Life

Cool Flasks For Men

13 Cool Flasks For the Man (Who Loves to Drink) in Your Life

13 Cool Flasks For the Man (Who Loves to Drink) in Your Life

A flask is an excellent gift. Who doesn't want to get a little container that can store your favorite alcohol? Whether you need a good present for your dad, boyfriend, husband, or brother, this item is a guaranteed success. Check out some of our favorite picks, then let the man in your life get his drink on.

Related
Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses

Shop Brands
J.Crew · Williams-Sonoma · Urban Outfitters · Barbour · Sur La Table · Areaware · Bey-Berk · Kate Spade
Men's Society Hair of the Dog Hip Flask
Men's Society Hair of the Dog Hip Flask

This silver flask ($29) is excellent for the next day's hangover.

Amara Home & Living
Men's Society - Hip Flask - Hair of the Dog
£22.50
from Amara
Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living
Visol Brown Leather Wrapped Flask With Golf Tools
Visol Brown Leather Wrapped Flask With Golf Tools

Avid golfers will freak out over this leather flask ($40).

Home Depot Cooking Tools
Visol 6 oz. Brown Leather Wrapped Flask W/ Golf Tools
$40
from Home Depot
Buy Now See more Home Depot Cooking Tools
Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Flask
Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Flask

Give him something personal like this customized stainless-steel flask ($16).

Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Flask
$15.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Bar
Urban Outfitters Graphic Flask
Urban Outfitters Graphic Flask

If he's a whiskey drinker, this graphic flask ($18) is the one for him.

Urban Outfitters
6-Oz Graphic Flask
$18 $14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware
Men's Society Salut! Hip Flask
Men's Society Salut! Hip Flask

This round flask ($32) is very appropriate for a big cheers.

Amara Home & Living
Men's Society - Hip Flask - Salut!
£25
from Amara
Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Speckled Flask
Urban Outfitters Speckled Flask

We like the bright blue color of this speckled flask ($18).

Urban Outfitters
6-Oz Speckled Flask
$18 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware
Wilouby Genuine Leather Flask With Compartment
Wilouby Genuine Leather Flask With Compartment

This leather flask ($36) has a secret compartment where you can keep keys and money.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bar
Wilouby Genuine Leather 6-Ounce Flask with Compartment
$35.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bar
Urban Outfitters Gold-Plated Flask
Urban Outfitters Gold-Plated Flask

If you're looking for convenience, this gold-plated flask ($35) comes in a gift box.

Urban Outfitters
Gold Plated Flask
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Barbour Hip Flask
Barbour Hip Flask

The plaid fabric on this hip flask ($59) makes it look classic.

Barbour
Hip Flask
$59
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Barbour Bar
Sur La Table "Hold the Soda" Scotch Flask
Sur La Table "Hold the Soda" Scotch Flask

If he's big on scotch, he'll appreciate this round flask ($20).

Sur La Table
Hold the Soda" Scotch Flask, 5 oz.
$20 $9.99
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Bar
Areaware Liquid Body Flask
Areaware Liquid Body Flask

The shape of this black matte flask ($60) is unique.

Areaware
Liquid Body Flask in Black
$60
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Areaware Kitchen
Bey-Berk Stitched Leather Flask
Bey-Berk Stitched Leather Flask

He can keep this nice stitched leather flask ($60) for years to come.

Bey-Berk
Stitched Leather Flask
$60
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Bey-Berk Bar
Kate Spade Silver Street Happy Hour Flask
Kate Spade Silver Street Happy Hour Flask

When happy hour rolls around, he can pull out this silver flask ($40).

Kate Spade
Silver Street - Happy Hour 4 1/2-Ounce Flask
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tabletop
Gifts For HimRelationshipsGift GuideAlcoholMen
Shop Story
Read Story
J.Crew
Scalloped tunic
from J.Crew
$69.50
Amara
Men's Society - Hip Flask - Hair of the Dog
from Amara
£22.50
Home Depot
Visol 6 oz. Brown Leather Wrapped Flask W/ Golf Tools
from Home Depot
$40
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Flask
from Williams-Sonoma
$15.95
Urban Outfitters
6-Oz Graphic Flask
from Urban Outfitters
$18 $14
Amara
Men's Society - Hip Flask - Salut!
from Amara
£25
Urban Outfitters
6-Oz Speckled Flask
from Urban Outfitters
$18 $9.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Wilouby Genuine Leather 6-Ounce Flask with Compartment
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$35.99
Urban Outfitters
Gold Plated Flask
from Urban Outfitters
$35
Barbour
Hip Flask
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$59
Sur La Table
Hold the Soda" Scotch Flask, 5 oz.
from Sur La Table
$20 $9.99
Areaware
Liquid Body Flask in Black
from Need Supply Co.
$60
Bey-Berk
Stitched Leather Flask
from Kohl's
$60
Kate Spade
Silver Street - Happy Hour 4 1/2-Ounce Flask
from Nordstrom
$40
Shop More
J.Crew Cover-ups SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Striped tassel tunic
from J.Crew
$88
J.Crew
Scalloped tunic
from J.Crew
$69.50
J.Crew
Gingham tunic
from J.Crew
$89.50
J.Crew
Linen eyelet tunic
from J.Crew
$85
J.Crew
Linen caftan in vintage stripe
from J.Crew
$98 $79.99
Home Depot Cooking Tools SHOP MORE
Rubbermaid
Commercial Products Rubber Spatula in White
from Home Depot
$3.26
Catskill Craft
Wooden Reversible Cutting Board
from Home Depot
$39.25
Old Dutch
4.5 in. Antique Embossed Victoria Stovetop Salt And Pepper Set
from Home Depot
$19.70
Home Depot
GIR Pro 16 in. Silicone Spatula in Yellow
from Home Depot
$16.95 $15.25
Home Depot
Cake Boss Icing Spatula
from Home Depot
$6.99
Bed Bath & Beyond Bar SHOP MORE
Thirstystone
“Am I Adopted?" Coasters (Set of 4)
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$7.99
Kate Aspen
Fancy and Feathered Flamingo Bottle Opener
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$2.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Wild Eye Designs Pineapple Wine Stopper in Gold
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$7.99
Thirstystone
Wood Square Pedestal Coaster Caddy in Whitewash
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$9.99
Thirstystone
Wrought Iron Upright Coaster Caddy
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$5.99
J.Crew Cover-ups AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
Stylish Gifts to Spoil Your Mom With on Mother's Day
by Sarah Wasilak
Spring Fashion
13 Ways to Refresh Your Florals For Spring
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Olivia Palermo
It's Wednesday and Olivia Palermo's at the Beach . . . in the Chicest One-Piece You've Ever Seen
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Spent Her Birthday Wearing the Hottest Swimsuit of the Season
by Samantha Sutton
Amara Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Geek Gear
Take These Splash-Proof Speakers Everywhere This Summer So the Party Never Ends
by Krista Jones
Holiday
15 Gadgets Any Frequent Flyer Will Need and Love
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
by Tara Block
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Urban Outfitters Drinkware AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Outdoor Entertaining
Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
61 Sweet and Cheap Stocking Stuffers
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
61 Cheap (but Amazing!) Stocking Stuffers For Women
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
The Ultimate Under-$100 Gift Guide For College Students
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts for Teens
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts Under $75
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius
by Macy Cate Williams
Dunkin' Donuts
7 Summer Instagram Trends That Are 100% Double-Tap-Worthy
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Dunkin' Donuts
Affordable Decor
It's OK to Go Nuts Over This Insanely Good Urban Outfitters Apartment Sale
by Krista Jones
J.Crew Cover-ups AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gade4real
beautifullyseaside
glitterguide
rach.mccarthy
Bed Bath & Beyond Bar AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashionablehostess
kaitandko
jennajordan
karen.rock
Amara Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ashleynii
turquoise_lifestyle
styleminimalism
styleminimalism
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds