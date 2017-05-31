5/31/17 5/31/17 POPSUGAR Love Cocktails Cool Flasks For Men 13 Cool Flasks For the Man (Who Loves to Drink) in Your Life May 31, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. A flask is an excellent gift. Who doesn't want to get a little container that can store your favorite alcohol? Whether you need a good present for your dad, boyfriend, husband, or brother, this item is a guaranteed success. Check out some of our favorite picks, then let the man in your life get his drink on. RelatedGet Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses Shop Brands J.Crew · Williams-Sonoma · Urban Outfitters · Barbour · Sur La Table · Areaware · Bey-Berk · Kate Spade Men's Society Hair of the Dog Hip Flask This silver flask ($29) is excellent for the next day's hangover. Amara Home & Living Men's Society - Hip Flask - Hair of the Dog £22.50 from Amara Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living Visol Brown Leather Wrapped Flask With Golf Tools Avid golfers will freak out over this leather flask ($40). Home Depot Cooking Tools Visol 6 oz. Brown Leather Wrapped Flask W/ Golf Tools $40 from Home Depot Buy Now See more Home Depot Cooking Tools Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Flask Give him something personal like this customized stainless-steel flask ($16). Williams-Sonoma Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Flask $15.95 from Williams-Sonoma Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Bar Urban Outfitters Graphic Flask If he's a whiskey drinker, this graphic flask ($18) is the one for him. Urban Outfitters 6-Oz Graphic Flask $18 $14 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware Men's Society Salut! Hip Flask This round flask ($32) is very appropriate for a big cheers. Amara Home & Living Men's Society - Hip Flask - Salut! £25 from Amara Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living Urban Outfitters Speckled Flask We like the bright blue color of this speckled flask ($18). Urban Outfitters 6-Oz Speckled Flask $18 $9.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware Wilouby Genuine Leather Flask With Compartment This leather flask ($36) has a secret compartment where you can keep keys and money. Bed Bath & Beyond Bar Wilouby Genuine Leather 6-Ounce Flask with Compartment $35.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bar Urban Outfitters Gold-Plated Flask If you're looking for convenience, this gold-plated flask ($35) comes in a gift box. Urban Outfitters Gold Plated Flask $35 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Barbour Hip Flask The plaid fabric on this hip flask ($59) makes it look classic. Barbour Hip Flask $59 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Barbour Bar Sur La Table "Hold the Soda" Scotch Flask If he's big on scotch, he'll appreciate this round flask ($20). Sur La Table Hold the Soda" Scotch Flask, 5 oz. $20 $9.99 from Sur La Table Buy Now See more Sur La Table Bar Areaware Liquid Body Flask The shape of this black matte flask ($60) is unique. Areaware Liquid Body Flask in Black $60 from Need Supply Co. Buy Now See more Areaware Kitchen Bey-Berk Stitched Leather Flask He can keep this nice stitched leather flask ($60) for years to come. Bey-Berk Stitched Leather Flask $60 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Bey-Berk Bar Kate Spade Silver Street Happy Hour Flask When happy hour rolls around, he can pull out this silver flask ($40). Kate Spade Silver Street - Happy Hour 4 1/2-Ounce Flask $40 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tabletop Share this post Gifts For HimRelationshipsGift GuideAlcoholMen