5 Crystals For Boosting Your Sexual Energy

While crystals are becoming more trendy for both healing and decor, there are certain ones that are said to specifically boost sexual energy. To get things heated in the bedroom, you can use the rounded ones with oil to massage areas on the body to stimulate arousal and intimacy. Crystals have a long history of being used as massage tools because they promote relaxation. It's a matter of knowing which ones to use to recharge your sexuality.

See the five crystals that can help you in the bedroom.