The Eggplant Emoji Vibrator Is Weirdly Cute, and It's Sending an Empowering Message
Eggplant Emoji Vibrator

The Eggplant Emoji Vibrator Is Weirdly Cute, and It's Sending an Empowering Message

Women have 30 percent fewer orgasms than men. 30 percent. So, not only are we getting paid less than men (about 20 percent actually), we're also getting off less, which really adds insult to injury. Awareness of the "climax gap" is being raised in honor of Masturbation Month (May), and it's coming from a surprising source. The masterminds behind Emojibator — yep, the eggplant vibrator creators — want to help close the climax gap and get more women talking about self-pleasure.

"Orgasms are a fundamental truth of human sexuality that deserve to be celebrated," says Jaime Jandler, cofounder and CEO of the company. "This campaign is our first step at spreading masturbation awareness and inspiring a new generation of sex positivity."

Masturbation, whether women choose to do it with a eggplant vibrator or in some other creative way, isn't just pleasurable — it's empowering. Watch the video to feel some good vibes, and check out some interesting masturbation facts from Emojibator ahead.

