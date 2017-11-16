Family Gift Ideas
Score Major Points With 21 Gifts For Meeting the Family
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Score Major Points With 21 Gifts For Meeting the Family
When you're meeting your significant other's family for the first time over the holidays, the pressure can be on to bring something memorable — in a good way. So if you find yourself in that boat, we've got some gift ideas to make a great first impression and keep the meet-up stress free. Check them out now!
Floral Recipe Box
$34
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Easy Tiger Cheers Wine Glass
$14
from Bloomingdale's
Brew Better Coffee At Home Coffee Table Book
$25
Fueled by Coffee French Press
$19.99
Buon Appetito Italian Dinner Gift Box
$80
Suite One Studio Mimira Small Platter
$24
from Anthropologie
Spicy Sea Salt Collection
$38.95
Wine Tasting Flight
$59
Agate Coasters - Set of 4
$64
Tea Drop Sampler
$34
0previous images
-10more images