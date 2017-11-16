 Skip Nav
Score Major Points With 21 Gifts For Meeting the Family

When you're meeting your significant other's family for the first time over the holidays, the pressure can be on to bring something memorable — in a good way. So if you find yourself in that boat, we've got some gift ideas to make a great first impression and keep the meet-up stress free. Check them out now!

Rifle Paper Co.
Floral Recipe Box
$34
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Baskets & Boxes
Bloomingdale's Wine Glasses
Easy Tiger Cheers Wine Glass
$14
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Wine Glasses
World Market
Brew Better Coffee At Home Coffee Table Book
$25
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Coffee Tables
Home Essentials
Ceramic Vase
$59.99 $29.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Home Essentials Vases
Jonathan Adler
Pop Champagne Candle
$42
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Candles
World Market
Fueled by Coffee French Press
$19.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Flashpoint Photo Album
$25
from adorama.com
Buy Now
You're The Best And The Mostest Wine Bag by RBTL
$17
from readbetweenthelines.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Buon Appetito Italian Dinner Gift Box
$80
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Anthropologie Trays & Platters
Suite One Studio Mimira Small Platter
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Trays & Platters
UncommonGoods Salt & Pepper Shakers
Spicy Sea Salt Collection
$38.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Salt & Pepper Shakers
H&M
Boxed Scented Candles
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Candles
Burlap Wrapped Bouquet
$45
from farmgirlflowers.com
Buy Now
Ellen's The Only Holiday Album You'll Ever Need CD
$8
from target.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Wine Tasting Flight
$59
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
UncommonGoods Coasters
Agate Coasters - Set of 4
$64
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coasters
Wood and Ceramic Tumblers
$72
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Hello Darling Stationery
$13
from riflepaperco.com
Buy Now
west elm
Faux Fur Chevron Throw
$89 $49
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Seasonal Decor
Moonglow Cocktail Shaker
$38
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Tea Drop Sampler
$34
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Recipe Box
Gilded Wine Glasses
Coffee-Table Book
Unique Vases
A Chic Candle
Gold French Press
Photo Album Filled With Pictures
Clever Wine Bag
Dinner Gift Box
Serving Tray
Gourmet Salts
Candle Set
Floral Arrangement
Christmas Music
A Tasting Flight
Coasters
Drinking Glasses
Personalized Stationery
Luxurious Throw
Cocktail Shaker
Tea Sampler
