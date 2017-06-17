 Skip Nav
A Groom Surprised the Bride With a Harry Potter Cake That Said "Marriage Managed"
A Groom Surprised the Bride With a Harry Potter Cake That Said "Marriage Managed"

Mickie and Sean's wedding day marked the eighth year of their relationship, so they wanted to celebrate in the most magical way. And what's more magical than Harry Potter? Their reception colors consisted of white, pink, gold, and green, which allowed them to incorporate subtle elements from the wizarding world. There were personally concocted signature cocktails (Butterbeer, The Love Potion, and more), each table was based on a location from the series (like the Leaky Cauldron and the Gryffindor Common Room), and every person in the bridal party was even sorted into Houses.

The highlight, however, was definitely Sean's sweet surprise to Mickie: a special cake designed in a personalized box that folded out like the moving staircases. Inside the wooden box was written "Marriage Managed," which could only be seen under a black light. It even had cake toppers modeled after themselves in Hogwarts uniform! The groom's second surprise was a Jamaican dance to represent his heritage, which kicked off the dance party.

"But my most favorite part of the night was when Mickie admitted that perhaps she was the muggle and he was the wizard, since he was the one who always made all her dreams came true and brought so much magic to their lives," said their photographer, Samantha Ong.

Our hearts are crying. The couple brought their wands out at the end of the night to wrap up their enchanting celebration — it was perfect.

See their photos!

