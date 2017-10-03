This Female Porn Director Talks About "Challenging the Status Quo" of the Industry

Though plenty of stigma surrounding the porn industry exists, there's often a lot more to it than meets the eye. Bree Mills, an award-winning writer, producer, and director of adult movies — both with and without penises — and self-proclaimed "lesbian pornography provocateur" did an IamA on Reddit to reveal some secrets about the industry. Mills says her passion is "producing provocative porn that pushes the boundaries." She's been working in the industry as a producer for four years and says her work is all about leaving viewers "equally shocked and aroused" by challenging the status quo of "what porn should and should not be." Mills, who identifies as a lesbian, answered questions about what goes on behind the scenes and what makes what she does stand out from your average porn. Read on to see the surprising things she has to say!

1. How receptive is the porn world to female directors? Are they welcoming, or is there resistance?

"Very welcoming — some of the top working directors in adult are female. Mason, Jacky St James, Joanna Angel, Dana Vespoli, Erika Lust to just name a few."

2. What is the strangest expense you have written off for tax purposes?

"Cheerleading uniforms."

3. If you could change one thing about the adult film industry what would it be?

"I would establish a royalty program for performers, similar to recording artists. I would also change the mainstream stereotype that porn stars can't be legitimate actors."

4. Are porn scripts formatted the same as standard screenplays? Are there any production companies that release porn and non-porn versions of the same movie?

"It depends on the studio but many producers do use standard screenplay formatting and many release 'softcore' versions of their hardcore movies that doesn't show penetration. I write full scripts for the projects I direct for Girlsway but detailed stories / improv scripts for Pure Taboo."

5. Porn flicks are oft known for having hilarious titles. Do you have a favorite?

"Bone a Petite."

6. What are some challenges or difficulties of shooting porn?

"Limited access to shooting locations, public scrutiny, erectile dysfunctions, limited budgets, girls who don't like each other."

7. What is the worst or grossest thing you've seen shooting porn?

"I've seen my share of strange bodily fluids but that's about as bad as it gets from my vantage point."

8. Can you give an insiders account why there has been so much incest porn in the past year or two?

"It's supply and demand. 'Fauxcest' is currently the most searched and requested kind of content in porn across all verticals. Probably because its one of the oldest and most deeply rooted taboos in history."

9. Where do you get your inspiration to write? Is it mainstream movies, real life scenarios, fantasies or a mix?

"A lot of movies and television shows but also true crime, real life cases, psychological studies, and my own twisted imagination."

10. Is there any scenes that are harder to shoot than others or that you like to shoot more than others?

"I love shooting features with multiple episodes so I can spend several consecutive shooting days with the cast to see them really get into their characters. The hardest scenes to shoot are those that involve group sex because there are a LOT of variable going on and things that could go wrong."

11. Do you watch porn?

"I watch a lot of porn, but I watch it differently than most people. I'm interested in the build up . . . and my favorite actors in adult to watch are those who can tear the house down with their performances both before and during sex."

12. When you direct a scene how specific are you with instructions?

"When I'm directing sex, I have a pow wow with the cast before we begin the scene to talk about a place to start and a place to end . . . and then let them go for about 45 minutes of raw f*cking. We work really hard on their characters and dynamics together so they are sure to carry that through the sex. We also establish clear boundaries between performers to make sure everybody's comfortable. During the shoot itself, I only try to cut when we absolutely have to."