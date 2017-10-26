50 of the Most Sexually Inappropriate Costumes For Guys

Keep your guy friends, boyfriends, and husbands far, far away from these groan-inducing costumes this Halloween! Sure, we've seen plenty of costumes that use potty humor and geeky references to elicit laughs (and, we assume, a postparty romp) from the ladies, but nothing turns us off more than the ones with gross sexual innuendos. Ahead, the worst of the worst when it comes to Halloween costumes for guys from Halloween Express, Spirit Halloween, and Halloween Costumes. And if your man doesn't know what to wear come Oct. 31, then just tell him that he's better off following your lead. NSFW fake penises ahead . . .