 Skip Nav
Relationships
18 Sexy, Spooky, and Silly Halloween Date Ideas
Relationships
25 Unforgettable Halloween Costume Ideas For Same-Sex Couples
Women
No Boys Allowed: 30+ Duo Costumes to Rock With Your BFF
Engagement Rings
You Know About the 4 Cs When Purchasing an Engagement Ring, But What About the Fifth C?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 of the Most Sexually Inappropriate Costumes For Guys

Keep your guy friends, boyfriends, and husbands far, far away from these groan-inducing costumes this Halloween! Sure, we've seen plenty of costumes that use potty humor and geeky references to elicit laughs (and, we assume, a postparty romp) from the ladies, but nothing turns us off more than the ones with gross sexual innuendos. Ahead, the worst of the worst when it comes to Halloween costumes for guys from Halloween Express, Spirit Halloween, and Halloween Costumes. And if your man doesn't know what to wear come Oct. 31, then just tell him that he's better off following your lead. NSFW fake penises ahead . . .

Droopers
Little Man in a Canoe
Firefighter With Big Hose
Longuini and Meatballs
Beer Schlong
Just Hanging Around
Super Sperm
Pussy Magnet
Broken Penis
Happy Morning
Happy Halloweenie
Double Occupancy
Bigger in Texas Flasher
Dick's Hard Salami
Dr. Hugh Prick
Blow Me Tissues
Squirrel
Shocker
Screw Driver
Professional Ball Player
Harry Banana Hammock
Giant Boob
Drill Master Hardware
Hot-Dog Vendor
Breathalyzer
Nasty Banana
Genie in a Lamp
Dick in a Box
Hung Like a Horse
Catch of the Day
Fortune Cookie
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NSFWHalloween CostumesHumorHalloweenSex
Humor
From Infants to Corn Cobs — Sexy Halloween Costumes That Just Aren't Sexy
by Tara Block
Most Popular Costumes For Women | 2015
Women
Get Inspired With These Popular Costumes That Are Sexy and FIERCE
by Tara Block
Sexiest Netflix Movies September 2017
Netflix
The 16 Sexiest Movies to Watch on Netflix This Month
by Stacey Nguyen
Sexy Movies of 2017
Movie Trailers
13 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2017
by Macy Cate Williams
Cheap Sexy Costumes
Halloween
You're Gonna Lose It When You See These Sexy Costumes — All Under $30
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds