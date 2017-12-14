 Skip Nav
Funny Sex Toys 2017

Vote For the Most Over-the-Top Sex Toy of 2017!

This year has been . . . interesting, to say the least, especially in the world of sex toys. Where there was a fandom, there was a dildo or vibrator inspired by it. Remember the notorious unicorn horn dildos? Yeah, we're still trying to erase it from our memories, too. Take a look back on the most ridiculous sex toys of 2017 and vote for your favorite!

Cast your vote using the arrows then refresh the page to see the latest results
Star Toys — Darth Vibrator
Voted!

Star Toys — Darth Vibrator

Votes: 2
Game of Moans — Long Shaft
Voted!

Game of Moans — Long Shaft

Votes: 1
Fidget Spinner Butt Plug
Voted!

Fidget Spinner Butt Plug

Votes: 2
Eggplant Emojibator
Voted!

Eggplant Emojibator

Votes: 3
Unicorn Dildo
Voted!

Unicorn Dildo

Votes: 2
Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Rose Dildo
Voted!

Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Rose Dildo

Votes: 0
