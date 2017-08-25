 Skip Nav
3 Game of Thrones Sex Toys That Prove Winter Is, Ahem, Coming

Game of Thrones-themed sex toys exist because of course they do. Just when we thought unicorn dildos were the last fantastical sex toys we'd ever see, we found several intimate products inspired by the HBO series, and let's just say Winter is . . . coming. In case you want to channel your inner Khaleesi in the bedroom with or without your Khal Drogo, there's a dragon egg vibrator for that, too. For more ridiculous products that would maybe (or maybe not) offend the old gods and the new, check them out ahead.

"You know nothing, Jon Snow."
"When my dragons are grown . . ."
"Dracarys."
