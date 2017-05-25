 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Healing Crystal Dildos Are Here to Make Your Vagina a Magical Place
Wedding
This Garden Wedding Ceremony Was Held in a Butterfly-Themed Glass Pyramid
Disney
1 Man Just Flawlessly Executed the Disneyland Proposal of Our Dreams
Relationships
8 Reasons Only Children Make Great Partners
Nostalgia
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off

Healing Crystal Dildos

Healing Crystal Dildos Are Here to Make Your Vagina a Magical Place

A photo posted by Chakrubs™ (@chakrubs) on

Healing crystals have been a wellness trend for quite some time now, with a cult following of people who swear by their therapeutic properties. While some choose to harness the rocks' energy in the form of pyramid-shaped decor or jewelry, one innovative company has delved into previously untrekked territory: the crystal dildo market. Yes, you read that correctly.

Chakrubs dubs itself as "the original crystal sex toy company," with all of its products being made from 100 percent pure crystal. Chakrubs derives its name from Chakra, the Sanskrit word that describes energy wheels. The company produces handmade dildos made from precious minerals like rose quartz and pure amethyst, which each provide their own respective healing properties.

The best part about these dildos? They practically double as home decor, so you totally avoid the semiawkward moment when a visitor spots your self-pleasuring gadget on your bedside table.

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo posted by Chakrubs™ (@chakrubs) on

To learn more about these beautiful sex toys, we spoke with the company's creator, Vanessa Cuccia, who founded Chakrubs with a desire to explore her own sensuality in a new way. Run-of-the-mill dildos just weren't cutting it for her, so she turned to Mother Earth for the answer. "I wanted something that would allow me to tune in, to turn on, and crystals were a natural choice," Vanessa explained. "There was nothing like Chakrubs in the market, so I decided to go forward with creating something that I wanted for myself, trusting that other people would want it as well."

Though she admitted that some people seemed "a little confused" by the brand at first, the company's testimonials page is now flooded with diehard Chakrub advocates demonstrating praise for the products and their healing powers. One reviewer wrote, "It makes me feel more alive," while another explained, "My Chakrub is calming for my anxiety and though I've got a long way to go, it has notably increased my ability to see my self-worth again."

A photo posted by Chakrubs™ (@chakrubs) on

The company's official website states that using these intriguing toys results in "learning to quiet the mind in order to feel subtle energies, develop emotional intelligence, strengthen self-awareness, and accepting every aspect of who you are." It goes on to explain how using them "not only gets you off, but turns you on in a way in which you will remain turned on and awakened with a renewed sense of self-awareness and wisdom." Vanessa added that using these crystal products combines sexuality and spirituality, resulting in an overall increase in self-love.

Sounds pretty convincing, right? Before you sit back and take a ride on the Crystal Express to Pleasure Town, allow us to quickly remind you of the buzz surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow and her overpriced vaginal jade eggs. In case you missed it, a gynecologist advised avoiding Paltrow's viral eggs because of potential health risks, such as bacterial vaginosis and toxic shock syndrome. Yikes! Because of the controversy regarding these eggs, it may be best to check with your gyno before investing in your first Chakrub toy.

Whether you choose to get behind the Chakrubs trend or not, we can't help but wonder: is Spencer Pratt secretly behind all of this?

Image Source: MTV

Related
Rejuvenate Your Energy With DIY Crystal Essence
22 Ways to Harness the Healing Power of Crystals Every Day

Join the conversation
Sexual HealthSex ToysWomen's HealthWomenSex
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Women's Health
This Gut-Wrenching Video Shows What a World Without Planned Parenthood Would Be Like
by Hilary White
Goop $15K Gold Vibrator
Gwyneth Paltrow
Get Off in Luxury and Style With Gwyneth Paltrow's $15K Gold Sex Toy
by Nicole Yi
Is It Bad to Eat a Lot of Protein?
Health News
Here's What a Doctor Has to Say About All That Protein You're Eating
by Nicole Van Groningen, MD
How to Resist Sugar Cravings
Healthy Eating Tips
How to Kill Your Sugar Addiction Before It Kills You
by Leta Shy
Women Use Dildos to Defend Against Robber
Humor
2 Women Just Fought Off an Armed Robber With . . . Dildos?
by Victoria Messina
Advice
Put the "Oh!" in Orgasm With These 10 Tips
by Hilary White
BDSM For Beginners
Sex
If You're Totally Clueless When It Comes to BDSM, This Video Clarifies a Lot
by Hilary White
Female Sex Myths
Women's Health
3 Surprisingly False Myths About the Female Body During Sex
by Nicole Yi
Why Is My Sex Drive Down?
Relationships
How to Make Your Sex Life as Hot as It Used to Be, According to an Expert
by Nicole Yi
What Having an IUD Feels Like
Women's Health
12 Women on What an IUD Really Feels Like
by YourTango
Why Am I Always Bloated?
Women's Health
The 1 Change I Made to Cure 10 Years of Feeling Bloated
by Jenny Sugar
Love and Life Advice For Women
Relationships
Life, Men, and Love: 26 Pieces of Advice From My Dad That All Women Should Hear
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds