These 26 Guys Drinking Coffee Are Hotter Than Your Morning Joe
These 26 Guys Drinking Coffee Are Hotter Than Your Morning Joe

Coffee gives us a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Hot guys are a pretty good reason, too. Put them together and you've got the perfect recipe, and that's just what the men and coffee Instagram account has done for us. We've already been blessed with the hot guys reading Instagram, so the discovery of a collection of handsome men sexily making and drinking our favorite beverage is the icing on the cake — or should we say the whipped cream on our Frappuccinos? Admire these pictures of celebrities, models, and everyday men while sipping on your favorite coffee concoction.

Abs-olutely Steamy
Doggy Style
Rise and Shine
Making Chilling Look Hot
Drink Up
Coffee, Milk, and Muscles
Stay Handsome
Long Hair, Don't Care
Smirking
Nice Robe
A Little Cup of Sexy
Hello, Love
Beach Boy
Yes to This
Beanie Boy
Winning Always
Sharp Dresser
GOOD Morning
Silver Fox
We'll Have Some Sugar With That
Wake-Up Call
Showstopper
Hey There
Steaming Hot
Hello, Handsome
Cheers to You, Sir
