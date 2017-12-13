 Skip Nav
Michael Fassbender's 33-Step Guide to Seduction

Despite Michael Fassbender's humble assertion that it's purely his celebrity status that attracts women, I have a hard time believing that any woman (or man) could resist the hot Irish-German actor's sex appeal, famous or not. Sarah Paulson knows what we're talking about:

"He just looks at you, and you want to take your clothes off."

See, it's science. There are many, many reasons Michael Fassbender is one of the sexiest stars of our time, including his talent, looks, and sense of humor. But let's explore what it is about him that really reels you in, that je ne sais quoi. We'll be over here fanning ourselves.

Always Draw Attention to Your Mouth
Exhibit A.
Exhibit B.
Don't Rush Things
Act Disinterested
Know How to Buy Lingerie
Leave Her Wanting More
Give the "Look" Whenever Possible
Like on public transportation.
Or in the bathtub.
Or during breakfast.
Or just whenever.
Read a Book (It's Hot)
Master the Art of the Subtle Smile
Seriously though.
Be Commanding
Touch Your Face
Master the Pensive Look
Give the Lady What She Wants
When You're Eating, Make This Face:
Find Unexpected Moments to Steal a Kiss
A Wink Can Go a Long Way
Try Something New
Say Things Like This:
Or this.
Stay in Bed in the Morning
And do this.
Be a Little Silly
I mean . . .
If You Must Smoke, Do It Like This:
Don't Underestimate a Good Compliment
