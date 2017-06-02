 Skip Nav
13 Monogrammed Gifts Your Bridesmaids Will Love

Show your bridesmaids how much you appreciate their participation with a sweet gift. Something personalized will demonstrate how much the women in your life mean to you. We found monogrammed present ideas that are both pretty and thoughtful. Your bridal party will love how special these items are, plus they will be usable long after the wedding. Take a look!

Anthropologie Stone Encrusted Monogram Necklace
Anthropologie Stone Encrusted Monogram Necklace

These monogram necklaces ($58) have many different colors in them, so they will match everything.

City Hexagon Compact
City Hexagon Compact

There will be lots of wedding events your bridesmaids will need to attend, so a compact mirror ($25) is great for makeup touch-ups.

Nordstrom Floral Monogram Pouch
Nordstrom Floral Monogram Pouch

This floral monogram pouch ($18) is perfect for cosmetics or loose change.

Celebrate Shop Monogrammed Water Bottle
Celebrate Shop Monogrammed Water Bottle

A nice water bottle ($24) is so useful to have at the office.

Moon and Lola Chelsea Monogram Stud Earrings
Moon and Lola Chelsea Monogram Stud Earrings

Give each bridesmaid these stud earrings ($48) with her own initials.

Other Stories Monogram Key Ring
Other Stories Monogram Key Ring

This monogram key ring ($8) is chic and simple.

Pop & Suki Camera Bag
Pop & Suki Camera Bag

We're obsessed with these leather purses ($195) that come in an array of colors. Get everyone's first name on them!

Monogrammed Double Old Fashioned
Monogrammed Double Old Fashioned

Cheers to your engagement with these monogrammed glasses ($10).

Karen Guethlein Monogrammed Garland Ring Dish
Karen Guethlein Monogrammed Garland Ring Dish

A ring dish ($10) will look pretty on anyone's nightstand.

Cathy's Concepts Monogram Canvas Tote
Cathy's Concepts Monogram Canvas Tote

Stuff this personalized canvas tote ($47) will lots of pampering goodies.

Dual Travel Organizer
Dual Travel Organizer

If you're having a destination wedding, this travel organizer ($79) would be a cute gift.

Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Gold Glass Keepsake Box
Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Gold Glass Keepsake Box

This elegant keepsake box ($54) can have many functions. We would use it as a jewelry box.

Anthropologie Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Monogram Mug

This monogram mug ($8) is great because it works for everyone — the tea and coffee drinkers will all be pleased.

