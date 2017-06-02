6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Love Wedding Monogrammed Bridesmaid Gifts 13 Monogrammed Gifts Your Bridesmaids Will Love June 2, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Show your bridesmaids how much you appreciate their participation with a sweet gift. Something personalized will demonstrate how much the women in your life mean to you. We found monogrammed present ideas that are both pretty and thoughtful. Your bridal party will love how special these items are, plus they will be usable long after the wedding. Take a look! Related12 Adorable Bridesmaid Swimsuits For Your Summer Bachelorette Party Shop Brands Anthropologie · Nordstrom · Moon and Lola · Other Stories · Cathy's Concepts Anthropologie Stone Encrusted Monogram Necklace These monogram necklaces ($58) have many different colors in them, so they will match everything. Anthropologie Stone Encrusted Monogram Necklace $58 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces City Hexagon Compact There will be lots of wedding events your bridesmaids will need to attend, so a compact mirror ($25) is great for makeup touch-ups. Mark & Graham Bags & Cases City Hexagon Compact $25 from Mark & Graham Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Bags & Cases Nordstrom Floral Monogram Pouch This floral monogram pouch ($18) is perfect for cosmetics or loose change. Nordstrom Floral Monogram Pouch $18 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Bags & Cases Celebrate Shop Monogrammed Water Bottle A nice water bottle ($24) is so useful to have at the office. Macy's Tumblers & Water Glasses Celebrate Shop Monogrammed Water Bottle, Only at Macy's $24 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Tumblers & Water Glasses Moon and Lola Chelsea Monogram Stud Earrings Give each bridesmaid these stud earrings ($48) with her own initials. Moon and Lola Women's 'Chelsea' Small Personalized Monogram Stud Earrings (Nordstrom Exclusive) $48 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Moon and Lola Earrings Other Stories Monogram Key Ring This monogram key ring ($8) is chic and simple. Other Stories Monogram Keyring $8 from And Other Stories Buy Now See more Other Stories Key Chains Pop & Suki Camera Bag We're obsessed with these leather purses ($195) that come in an array of colors. Get everyone's first name on them! leather purses $195 from popandsuki.com Buy Now Monogrammed Double Old Fashioned Cheers to your engagement with these monogrammed glasses ($10). Horchow Drinkware Monogrammed Double Old-Fashioned $10 from Horchow Buy Now See more Horchow Drinkware Karen Guethlein Monogrammed Garland Ring Dish A ring dish ($10) will look pretty on anyone's nightstand. Anthropologie Karen Guethlein Monogrammed Garland Ring Dish $10 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Rings Cathy's Concepts Monogram Canvas Tote Stuff this personalized canvas tote ($47) will lots of pampering goodies. Cathy's Concepts Monogram Canvas Tote - Grey $59 $47.20 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Duffels & Totes Dual Travel Organizer If you're having a destination wedding, this travel organizer ($79) would be a cute gift. Mark & Graham Makeup & Travel Bags Dual Travel Organizer $79 from Mark & Graham Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Makeup & Travel Bags Cathy's Concepts Monogrammed Gold Glass Keepsake Box This elegant keepsake box ($54) can have many functions. We would use it as a jewelry box. Cathy's Concepts CATHYS CONCEPTS Monogrammed Gold Glass Keepsake Box $54 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Baskets & Boxes Anthropologie Monogram Mug This monogram mug ($8) is great because it works for everyone — the tea and coffee drinkers will all be pleased. Anthropologie Monogram Mug $8 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cups & Mugs Share this post Bridal PartiesGifts For HerBridesmaidsGift GuideWedding