16 Creepy Incest Movies We Can't Help but Be Fascinated By

Admit it, you just can't look away from these taboo onscreen relationships. Incest — be it between siblings, cousins, step-family members, or parents with sons and daughters — is one of those icky subject matters we just can't help but be fascinated by. There's even been a disturbing trend among millennials for interest in faux-incest porn. Yep, not so sure about that one. If you're curious, here are some of the most memorable examples of incestuous relationships in movies.

Flowers in the Attic
Cruel Intentions
Tadpole
The Dreamers
Savage Grace
The Ballad of Jack and Rose
My Mother (Ma Mère)
Clueless
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
August: Osage County
Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope
The Royal Tenenbaums
Crimson Peak
The Blue Lagoon
Womb
Lolita
