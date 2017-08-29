16 Creepy Incest Movies We Can't Help but Be Fascinated By

Admit it, you just can't look away from these taboo onscreen relationships. Incest — be it between siblings, cousins, step-family members, or parents with sons and daughters — is one of those icky subject matters we just can't help but be fascinated by. There's even been a disturbing trend among millennials for interest in faux-incest porn. Yep, not so sure about that one. If you're curious, here are some of the most memorable examples of incestuous relationships in movies.