19 Marigold Flower Tattoo Ideas For Anyone With an October Birthday

I've never felt that much of a connection with my astrological sign (Taurus), but the moment I saw my birth flower, it felt like the perfect fit. Each month has a dedicated flower, from roses to lilies to daisies. If you were born in the month of October, your birth flower is a marigold. With its oranges and yellows, the flower itself is the perfect representation of Fall's beauty. If you love your birth flower (and how could you not?), then consider getting it inked! These marigold tattoo ideas are the ultimate inspiration for anyone with an October birthday.

