The Details of This Rustic Wedding Trace Back to The Couple's Relationship in the Cutest Way

On June 26, 2015, the historic day that the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage nationwide, Patricia and Arielle walked into Simply K Studios to book their wedding photographer. The couple had met eight years ago at a children's hospital where they were both working as nurses and they became inseparable from day one. Patricia was not ready to date again, since she had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, but they quickly became best friends for two years. Patricia finally realized her feelings for Arielle and, six years later, they got their dream house and dream dog and started their lives together.

One night while they were playing Scrabble (Arielle's favorite game), Patricia hid the ring in the letter bag and it took almost the entire game for Arielle to find it. For Arielle's proposal two months later, she put together a sign of glow-in-the-dark stars and made a ring box by cutting into "The Unbreakable Vow" chapter of the Harry Potter book. As they laid in bed together the night, the lights went out and "Marry Me" glowed above them. They of course said "yes" to each other.

They ended up going with a bicycle theme for their wedding to represent their love for the outdoors and biking, as well as their adventure tandem biking across the Golden Gate Bridge. They restored a few old bikes to use as decor and borrowed a vintage bike for photos. You'll also notice Scrabble mugs at their reception in honor of one of their special proposals, as well as other personal touches like hand-stamped burlap bags of coffee. One of their best friends performed their ceremony and they were surrounded by everyone they loved on their big day.

