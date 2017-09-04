F*ck Yes, the Best Sex Songs Were Made in the 2000s

 Skip Nav
Sex songs from the '90s were great, but sex songs from the 2000s were even better. The decade was filled with some of the raunchiest sex songs and music videos ever in pop culture (see: "Untitled (How Does It Feel),"). If that weren't enough, musicians just weren't afraid to talk about sex candidly — and as explicitly — as they wanted to. Below, we've rounded up 59 of the steamiest music to come out of the 2000s. You might want to turn a fan on because this playlist is too hot!

  1. "I'm a Slave for You," Britney Spears
  2. "Beautiful," Snoop Dogg, Pharrell and Charlie Wilson
  3. "Hot In Herre," Nelly
  4. "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)," Khia
  5. "Don't Cha," Pussycat Dolls
  6. "Dirrty," Christina Aguilera
  7. "Promiscuous," Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
  8. "Buttons," Pussycat Dolls
  9. "Smack That," Akon feat. Eminem
  10. "Touch My Body," Mariah Carey
  11. "Bed," J. Holiday
  12. "Sweetest Sin," Jessica Simpson
  13. "Let's Make Love," Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
  14. "Ball and Biscuit," The White Stripes
  15. "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This," Toby Keith
  16. "Turn Me On," Norah Jones
  17. "Rock The Boat," Aaliyah
  18. "My Love is Like Whoa," Mya
  19. "Love In This Club," Usher feat. Young Jeezy
  20. "Electric Feel," MGMT
  21. "Work It," Missy Elliott
  22. "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," Eve feat. Gwen Stefani
  23. "Sexy Can I," Ray J and Yung Berg
  24. "Oops (Oh My)," Tweet feat. Missy Elliott
  25. "My Love," Justin Timberlake
  26. "Underneath It All," No Doubt
  27. "Insatiable," Darren Hayes
  28. "Breathe," Faith Hill
  29. "Sex On Fire," Lings of Leon
  30. "Lady Marmalade," Mya, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim, Missy Elliot
  31. "Shut Up And Drive," Rihanna
  32. "If U Seek Amy," Britney Spears
  33. "I Kissed A Girl," Katy Perry
  34. "Slow Motion," Juvenile feat. Soulja Slim
  35. "The Way You Move," Outkast
  36. "Candy Shop," 50 Cent feat. Olivia
  37. "Get Low," Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz
  38. "Freek-A-Leek," Petey Pablo
  39. "What's Your Fantasy," Ludacris feat. Shawnna
  40. "Magic Stick," Lil Kim
  41. "Ignition," R. Kelly
  42. "Give It Up to Me," Sean Paul feat. Keyshia Cole
  43. "Sexy Love," Ne-Yo
  44. "Fallin'," Alicia Keys
  45. "Birthday Sex," Jeremih
  46. "Peaches 'N Cream," 112
  47. "Your Body Is A Wonderland," John Mayer
  48. "Come a Little Closer," Dierks Bentley
  49. "Raining on Sunday," Keith Urban
  50. "Let Me Touch You for a While," Alison Krauss
  51. "Slow," Kylie Minogue
  52. "Me & U," Cassie
  53. "Lollipop," Lil Wayne
  54. "SexyBack," Justin Timberlake
  55. "Ooh La La," Goldfrapp
  56. "Milkshake," Kelis
  57. "Naughty Girl," Beyoncé
  58. "Dip It Low," Christina Milian
  59. "Untitled (How Does It Feel)," D'Angelo

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app:

Image Source: Giphy
