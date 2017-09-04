F*ck Yes, the Best Sex Songs Were Made in the 2000s

Sex Songs From the 2000s
Sex songs from the '90s were great, but sex songs from the 2000s were even better. The decade was filled with some of the raunchiest sex songs and music videos ever in pop culture (see: "Untitled (How Does It Feel),"). If that weren't enough, musicians just weren't afraid to talk about sex candidly — and as explicitly — as they wanted to. Below, we've rounded up 59 of the steamiest music to come out of the 2000s. You might want to turn a fan on because this playlist is too hot!
- "I'm a Slave for You," Britney Spears
- "Beautiful," Snoop Dogg, Pharrell and Charlie Wilson
- "Hot In Herre," Nelly
- "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)," Khia
- "Don't Cha," Pussycat Dolls
- "Dirrty," Christina Aguilera
- "Promiscuous," Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
- "Buttons," Pussycat Dolls
- "Smack That," Akon feat. Eminem
- "Touch My Body," Mariah Carey
- "Bed," J. Holiday
- "Sweetest Sin," Jessica Simpson
- "Let's Make Love," Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
- "Ball and Biscuit," The White Stripes
- "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This," Toby Keith
- "Turn Me On," Norah Jones
- "Rock The Boat," Aaliyah
- "My Love is Like Whoa," Mya
- "Love In This Club," Usher feat. Young Jeezy
- "Electric Feel," MGMT
- "Work It," Missy Elliott
- "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," Eve feat. Gwen Stefani
- "Sexy Can I," Ray J and Yung Berg
- "Oops (Oh My)," Tweet feat. Missy Elliott
- "My Love," Justin Timberlake
- "Underneath It All," No Doubt
- "Insatiable," Darren Hayes
- "Breathe," Faith Hill
- "Sex On Fire," Lings of Leon
- "Lady Marmalade," Mya, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim, Missy Elliot
- "Shut Up And Drive," Rihanna
- "If U Seek Amy," Britney Spears
- "I Kissed A Girl," Katy Perry
- "Slow Motion," Juvenile feat. Soulja Slim
- "The Way You Move," Outkast
- "Candy Shop," 50 Cent feat. Olivia
- "Get Low," Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz
- "Freek-A-Leek," Petey Pablo
- "What's Your Fantasy," Ludacris feat. Shawnna
- "Magic Stick," Lil Kim
- "Ignition," R. Kelly
- "Give It Up to Me," Sean Paul feat. Keyshia Cole
- "Sexy Love," Ne-Yo
- "Fallin'," Alicia Keys
- "Birthday Sex," Jeremih
- "Peaches 'N Cream," 112
- "Your Body Is A Wonderland," John Mayer
- "Come a Little Closer," Dierks Bentley
- "Raining on Sunday," Keith Urban
- "Let Me Touch You for a While," Alison Krauss
- "Slow," Kylie Minogue
- "Me & U," Cassie
- "Lollipop," Lil Wayne
- "SexyBack," Justin Timberlake
- "Ooh La La," Goldfrapp
- "Milkshake," Kelis
- "Naughty Girl," Beyoncé
- "Dip It Low," Christina Milian
- "Untitled (How Does It Feel)," D'Angelo
