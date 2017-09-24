 Skip Nav
25 of the Sexiest Costumes For Women From Spirit Halloween

If you'd rather go sexy this year, Spirit Halloween's got you completely covered. We browsed through the store's online inventory for women and found the hottest selections to save you some time. Whether you want to be a badass superhero or a scantily clad nurse, the 25 costumes ahead will bring out your fierce side. See them ahead!

Wonder Woman
Big Bad Red
Hogwarts Student
Cop
Baywatch Lifeguard
Ruth
Flapper Girl
French Maid
Nurse
Candy Striper
Poison Ivy
Robin
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Kitana
Catwoman
Black Widow
Pirate
Steampunk
Referee
Snow White
School Girl
Witch
Gangster
Police
Stewardess
