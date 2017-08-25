 Skip Nav
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist

Put a spell on someone this Halloween with these naughty songs with a sinister edge. This playlist is perfect for setting the mood at a Halloween party or for a thrilling date night. Now, get in touch with your inner vampire or werewolf and sink your teeth into these 37 sexy and spooky songs. Read on for the music videos and listen to the full playlist below (just remember you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app).

