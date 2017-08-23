 Skip Nav
Channel Your Inner Disney Villain With This 1-Stop-Shop Collection
18 Vagina Facts You Really, Really Need to Know
Here's Where to Find Your New Favorite Dating App
Tune In to the Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix in August

These days, you don't need to scour the dark depths of the internet or bashfully sneak around an "Adults Only" section of a movie store to find a high-quality steamy romance. In fact, you'll probably get your thirst vicariously quenched through your favorite TV series on Netflix, since sex is now more frequent and less taboo. Here's a list of risqué shows available for streaming on Netflix this August. Whether you're tuned into a political drama like Scandal or a fantasy series like Once Upon a Time, any of these lustful shows will leave you feeling a little hot and bothered.

Once Upon a Time: Season 6 (Available Aug. 25)
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (Available Aug. 4)
The Defenders (Available Aug. 18)
Mad Men
Gossip Girl
Twin Peaks
Gypsy
Pretty Little Liars
The L Word
The Vampire Diaries
Riverdale
Skins
Grey’s Anatomy
How to Get Away With Murder
Scandal
