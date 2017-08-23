Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix August 2017
Tune In to the Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix in August
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Tune In to the Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix in August
These days, you don't need to scour the dark depths of the internet or bashfully sneak around an "Adults Only" section of a movie store to find a high-quality steamy romance. In fact, you'll probably get your thirst vicariously quenched through your favorite TV series on Netflix, since sex is now more frequent and less taboo. Here's a list of risqué shows available for streaming on Netflix this August. Whether you're tuned into a political drama like Scandal or a fantasy series like Once Upon a Time, any of these lustful shows will leave you feeling a little hot and bothered.
0previous images
-16more images