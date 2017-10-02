You Know You Want Something Steamy to Binge-Watch in October! 15 Sexy Shows on Netflix

The nippy October weather is a sublime excuse for staying in and binging all the steamy shows that Netflix has to offer. The streaming service has a slew of lurid and passionate shows that will get your heart racing this month. In this roundup, we've included a few supernatural series, like The Mist, for you to get into the creepy Halloween spirit. If you're feeling more like dark dramas, cue up a thriller like Suburra. Keep reading to see our complete list!