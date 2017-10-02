 Skip Nav
You Know You Want Something Steamy to Binge-Watch in October! 15 Sexy Shows on Netflix

The nippy October weather is a sublime excuse for staying in and binging all the steamy shows that Netflix has to offer. The streaming service has a slew of lurid and passionate shows that will get your heart racing this month. In this roundup, we've included a few supernatural series, like The Mist, for you to get into the creepy Halloween spirit. If you're feeling more like dark dramas, cue up a thriller like Suburra. Keep reading to see our complete list!

The Fosters: Season 5 — Available Oct. 5
Suburra: Season 1 (Netflix Original) — Available Oct. 6
Mindhunter — Available Oct. 13
The Mist — Available Oct. 24
La Querida Del Centauro — Available Oct. 25
Twin Peaks
The Originals
The Tudors
The Defenders
How to Get Away With Murder
Riverdale
Narcos
Gypsy
Scandal
The Vampire Diaries
