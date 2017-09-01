 Skip Nav
15 of the Steamiest Shows to Stream on Netflix in September

September means that most of our favorite prime-time television shows are returning with more action, sex, and drama than ever before! However, you don't need to wait for one episode a week to get your fix of scandal and steam. Now, it takes less than a minute to watch your favorite sexy shows from the comforts of your laptop. Here are some of the most wanton, passionate series available for instant streaming on Netflix in September, including new episodes from shows like Gotham and Narcos.

Gotham (Season 3)
The Blacklist (Season 4)
Narcos
Orange Is the New Black
Riverdale
How to Get Away With Murder
Scandal
Gypsy
House of Cards
Mad Men
The Defenders
The Tudors
Shameless
Being Mary Jane
Grey's Anatomy
