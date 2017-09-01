15 of the Steamiest Shows to Stream on Netflix in September

September means that most of our favorite prime-time television shows are returning with more action, sex, and drama than ever before! However, you don't need to wait for one episode a week to get your fix of scandal and steam. Now, it takes less than a minute to watch your favorite sexy shows from the comforts of your laptop. Here are some of the most wanton, passionate series available for instant streaming on Netflix in September, including new episodes from shows like Gotham and Narcos.



92 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix in September Related