Are This Year's "Sexy" Costumes For Men Hot or Horrifying?

When it comes to store-bought Halloween costumes for men, they tend to be more sexually inappropriate than I-want-to-jump-your-bones sexy, which really is a damn shame. Because if women are expected to dress in what's essentially pasties and a toddler-size miniskirt on Halloween, shouldn't the guys have to follow suit? Oh, and pro tip to the dudes out there: I can tell you right now that your chances of a Halloween hookup are higher dressed as, say, Jon Snow than "Dr. Hugh Prick."

This year, Yandy — a site known for its creatively themed lingerie and skin-baring Halloween costumes — has released a number of "sexy" costumes for men, that are, at least, penis-pun free (so that's something). But are they actually sexy? You be the judge. Weigh in now!