 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Sexy Stocking Stuffers For Your Significant Other

Staying home for the holidays just got sexier than ever with these naughty stocking stuffers that will definitely help turn up the heat! Between the peppermint-flavored lube, sex position of the day cards, and a lacy blindfold, it's safe to say you and your partner have officially been put on the naughty list (at least you're in good company!). Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our sexy stuffers perfect for that special someone in your life, and get even more romantic gift ideas here.

Related
A Sexpert Dishes on Ways to Get Intimate During the Holidays
Sex in a Box: 7 Steamy Subscription Services
aphrodisia cocktail kit
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hanky Panky
Leopard Nouveau Crotchless Cheeky Hipster Women's Underwear
$37
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Panties
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Love Is Art Kit
$36
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
collar stays
$37
from etsy.com
Buy Now
DERMSTORE Bath & Body
The Kama Sutra Company The Original Weekender Kit
$27.99 $22.39
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more DERMSTORE Bath & Body
Chronicle Books
Sexy Truth or Dare
$14.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Games & Puzzles
Target Hats
Under Disguise Men's Under Disguise Boxer Shorts with Santa Hat - Red
$8.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Hats
condom case
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Let's Play Doctor — For Adults
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Orchard Mile Home & Living
OuiHours OuiHours Lelo Flickering Touch Massage Candle
$29.90
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Orchard Mile Home & Living
Farfetch Intimates
Loveday London lace trim blindfold
$87
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Intimates
sex scratch-off book
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
peppermint-flavored lubricant
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lovability condoms
$12
from lovabilitycondoms.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Beauty Products
Moon Juice Moon Juice Sex Dust Sachet Box
$35
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Beauty Products
I Owe You Sex
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
cannabis personal lubricant oil
$38
from foriapleasure.com
Buy Now
position of the day cards
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Jack Black
True Blue Trio Set in Pouch
$25
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Jack Black Fragrances
bell
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mystery Sex Heart
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
glass candy cane dildo
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Aphrodisia Love Potion Cocktail Kit
Crotchless Hipster Underwear
Love Is Art Kit
Hidden Message Collar Stays
Kama Sutra Weekender Kit
Sexy Truth or Dare
Santa Boxer Set
Condom Pouch
Let's Play Doctor Game
Massage Oil Candle
Lace Blindfold
Sex Scratchers
Peppermint Lube
Feminist Condoms
Sex Dust
IOU Sex Book
Cannabis Lubricant
Position of the Day Cards
Shower Set
Ring For a Blowjob Bell
Mystery Sex Heart
Candy Cane Dildo
100 Questions About Sex
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For MenGifts For WomenHoliday LivingRelationshipsGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayDatingSex
Shop Story
Read Story
aphrodisia cocktail kit
from etsy.com
$49
Hanky Panky
Leopard Nouveau Crotchless Cheeky Hipster Women's Underwear
from Zappos
$37
UncommonGoods
Love Is Art Kit
from UncommonGoods
$36
collar stays
from etsy.com
$37
DERMSTORE
The Kama Sutra Company The Original Weekender Kit
from DERMSTORE
$27.99$22.39
Chronicle Books
Sexy Truth or Dare
from UncommonGoods
$14.95
Target
Under Disguise Men's Under Disguise Boxer Shorts with Santa Hat - Red
from Target
$8.99
condom case
from etsy.com
$15
Let's Play Doctor — For Adults
from amazon.com
$5
Orchard Mile
OuiHours OuiHours Lelo Flickering Touch Massage Candle
from Orchard Mile
$29.90
Farfetch
Loveday London lace trim blindfold
from Farfetch
$87
sex scratch-off book
from amazon.com
$4
peppermint-flavored lubricant
from amazon.com
$12
Lovability condoms
from lovabilitycondoms.com
$12
Saks Fifth Avenue
Moon Juice Moon Juice Sex Dust Sachet Box
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$35
I Owe You Sex
from amazon.com
$5
cannabis personal lubricant oil
from foriapleasure.com
$38
position of the day cards
from amazon.com
$25
Jack Black
True Blue Trio Set in Pouch
from Bergdorf Goodman
$25
bell
from amazon.com
$8
Mystery Sex Heart
from amazon.com
$11
glass candy cane dildo
from amazon.com
$12
Shop More
DERMSTORE Bath & Body SHOP MORE
Bioderma
Atoderm Shower Oil
from DERMSTORE
$10.90
LaLicious
Sugar Coconut Shower Oil Bubble Bath
from DERMSTORE
$28
DERMSTORE
Dr. Brite Whitening Mineral Toothpaste - Mint
from DERMSTORE
$9
DERMSTORE
GliSODin Skin Nutrients Advanced Cleansing Formula
from DERMSTORE
$125
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios 50 Tinted Mineral Ultra Fluid Sunscreen
from DERMSTORE
$33.50
Target Hats SHOP MORE
Target
A New Day Women's Beanie with Faux Fur Pom - A New Day Heather Gray
from Target
$14.99
Target
A New Day Women's Rancher Hat A New Day Black
from Target
$19.99
Target
A New Day Women's Rancher Hat A New Day Brown
from Target
$19.99
Target
A New Day Women's Floppy Hat A New Day Maroon
from Target
$19.99
Target
Do Everything In Love Wool Panama Hat
from Target
$29.99
Jack Black Fragrances SHOP MORE
Jack Black
Blue Mark Eau de Toilette
from Bloomingdale's
$72
Jack Black
Wax Pomade
from Bloomingdale's
$22
Jack Black
Clay Pomade
from Bloomingdale's
$22
Jack Black
Power Peel Multi-Acid Resurfacing Pads
from Bloomingdale's
$38
Jack Black
Protein Booster Face Serum
from Bloomingdale's
$62
Hanky Panky Panties AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
60 Gorgeous Lingerie Pieces You'll Actually Feel Sexy In
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
38 Stocking Stuffers So Good, She Might Go Into Shock When She Sees Them
by Marina Liao
Ultimate Guide
The 10 Best Underwear Brands, and Exactly What They're Good For
by Sarah Wasilak
Summer
16 Summer Panties So Comfortable You Might Not Want to Take Them Off
by Marina Liao
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
25 Hilarious Gifts That Will Make Your Friends LOL
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Fashion
Our Editors Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are the 57 Gifts on Their Wish Lists
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday For Kids
The Best Holiday Gift Ideas For the Whole Family!
by Murphy Moroney
Target Hats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
newmexicoblonde
catherinescraze
newmexicoblonde
baublesandbowtiesblog
Hanky Panky Panties AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
busbeestyle
caloscloset
busbeestyle
busbeestyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds