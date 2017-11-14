 Skip Nav
Sex in a Box: 7 Steamy Subscription Services

Forget the nice list, how about giving something a little naughty this holiday season? Even better, give the gift that keeps on giving year-round with a subscription box — like our own POPSUGAR Must Have box — which usually contain a curated collection of trinkets on a monthly or quarterly basis based on your interests. In this case, the interest is s-e-x. These steamy subs contain lingerie, sex toys, and other sensual items that can breathe new life into the boudoir and spice up your relationship. A sensual subscription box is really a gift that keeps on giving. Check out these hot subscription boxes and tell me: would you subscribe to sex in a box?

Holiday Box
$26
from unboundbox.com
Buy Now
BDSM Box
$95
from unboundbox.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter box
$36
from unboundbox.com
Buy Now
The Fantasy Box
Unbound
Adore Me
Spicy Subscriptions
The Pleasure Pantry
PleasureSack
Big Oh! Box
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenGift GuideHolidaySex
Holiday Box
from unboundbox.com
$26
BDSM Box
from unboundbox.com
$95
Harry Potter box
from unboundbox.com
$36
