 Skip Nav
Wedding
You Can Just Tell How in Love This Couple Is by Their Beautiful Wedding Photos
Humor
31 Gifts For Women Who Really F*cking Love to Swear
Books
These 10 Books Will Expand and Transform Your Sex Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Top 15 Movies With "Cougar" Characters

We're not huge fans of the word "cougar" — used, for the most part, to try to humiliate women who date younger men (their "prey," known as cubs). But for better or worse, it's in the lexicon, which means that the idea that older women can still be sexy — and sexual — is out there, too. The following group of films shows that the cougar's been around in popular culture for a while, that cougar/cub desire is a two-way street, and that these couplings can be good, bad, or downright scary.

— Additional reporting by Barbara Herman

Related
21 Times There Was a MAJOR Age Gap in a Romance Movie
Sunset Boulevard
Harold and Maude
The Graduate
My Tutor
Class
Thelma & Louise
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
White Palace
Y Tu Mamá También
Tadpole
Laurel Canyon
Heading South (Vers Le Sud)
The Piano Teacher
Sex and the City
American Pie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CougarSexismGenderWomenAgeMovies
Women's Health
If You're Thinking About Having Sex Before a Pap Smear, Read This First
by Aly Walansky
Why Does My Vagina Smell?
Women's Health
6 Strange Things That Can Make Your Vagina Smell — and What to Do About It
by Isadora Baum
Gifts For Girlfriends
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Sexy Tattoos You Can Hide
Tattoos
42 Sexy (but Discreet) Tattoos For Women
by Nicole Yi
Glitter Gift Ideas
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds