 Skip Nav
Women
6 Books to Read This Fall From Authors of Color
Relationships
I'm Dating an Older Man — Here Is Why Age Doesn't Matter
Relationships
57 Easy Costume Ideas For Couples
Women
24 Costume Ideas For Girls With Glasses
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Naked Rowers Are Back With a New Calendar, and We Want 27 Copies

It's the most wonderful time of the year! That's right, the Warwick Rowers have posted the 2018 calendar for sale, and we want one for every room of our homes. The British rowing club has been producing this calendar since 2009, and while we love the fact that it's made of extremely attractive guys wearing nothing but smiles, what's even better is the message behind it.

According to the Warwick Rowers site, the goals of the team's products are:

  • "To promote positive, inclusive and respectful attitudes towards people of all genders and sexualities through the content that we create."
  • "To fund the rowing programme at the University of Warwick, and particularly to make rowing more accessible to a wider number of students."
  • "To fund the ongoing development of Sport Allies, a registered charity with a mission to promote sport, and particularly team sport, as an inclusive and supportive route to personal growth for everyone."

The 2018 calendar is currently in its crowdfunding stage and available for preorder (for a discount!), and you can purchase a standard copy for $20 or various other options (like signed copies or prints) for additional prices. We suggest you order yours now so you'll be ready to hang it up as soon as Jan. 1 rolls around.

Related
These Shirtless Men Are Not Even Flexing on Purpose, and We're Forever Grateful

The Naked Rowers Are Back With a New Calendar, and We Want 27 Copies
The Naked Rowers Are Back With a New Calendar, and We Want 27 Copies
The Naked Rowers Are Back With a New Calendar, and We Want 27 Copies
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NSFWEye CandyCalendarsSex
Join The Conversation
Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
How to Boost Sex Drive
Advice
An Expert Says This Is the Secret to Kicking Your Sex Drive Into High Gear
by Nicole Yi
How to Turn Yourself On
Relationships
Why It's Your Own Responsibility to Keep Yourself Turned On, Not Your Partner's
by Nicole Yi
Sexy Movies 2018
Movie Trailers
10 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2018
by Stacey Nguyen
Home Date Ideas
Relationships
26 Cozy Date Ideas For Lazy Lovers
by Ashley Paige
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds