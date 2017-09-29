The Naked Rowers Are Back With a New Calendar, and We Want 27 Copies

It's the most wonderful time of the year! That's right, the Warwick Rowers have posted the 2018 calendar for sale, and we want one for every room of our homes. The British rowing club has been producing this calendar since 2009, and while we love the fact that it's made of extremely attractive guys wearing nothing but smiles, what's even better is the message behind it.

According to the Warwick Rowers site, the goals of the team's products are:

"To promote positive, inclusive and respectful attitudes towards people of all genders and sexualities through the content that we create."

"To fund the rowing programme at the University of Warwick, and particularly to make rowing more accessible to a wider number of students."

"To fund the ongoing development of Sport Allies, a registered charity with a mission to promote sport, and particularly team sport, as an inclusive and supportive route to personal growth for everyone."

The 2018 calendar is currently in its crowdfunding stage and available for preorder (for a discount!), and you can purchase a standard copy for $20 or various other options (like signed copies or prints) for additional prices. We suggest you order yours now so you'll be ready to hang it up as soon as Jan. 1 rolls around.