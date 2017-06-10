A Month's Worth of No-Cook Dinners For the Whole Family

In the midst of the dog days of Summer, the last thing we want to do is slave away in a hot kitchen. Skip the stove, skip the oven, and serve up one of these easy, heat-free meals instead. We've rounded up 30 kid-friendly, tasty, and healthy no-cook dinners to satisfy your family right through the end of August. Home-cooked without the hassle — what could be better?

And if you need a little something sweet to end the night with, we've got 45 ideas for no-bake Summer desserts — yum!