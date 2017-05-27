 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
2 Children Found Dead After Accidentally Locking Themselves Inside of a Car
Celebrity Moms
Hearing Jennifer Garner Telling Kids to Go the F*ck to Sleep Will Be the Highlight of Your Day
Daughters
Audi's Super Bowl Ad With a Dad Contemplating His Daughter's Worth Will Give You Chills
Tweens and Teens
How to Talk to Your Kids About Sex at Every Age

2 Year Old Girl and 16 Month Old Boy Found Dead in Hot Car

2 Children Found Dead After Accidentally Locking Themselves Inside of a Car

Every year parents are warned about the dangers of leaving children inside of a hot car, but for one mother from Parker County, TX, the nightmare aftermath of that situation unfortunately became a reality in a different form when her two children allegedly sneaked out of their home and accidentally locked themselves inside a vehicle.

The mother reportedly told Parker County police that her two children "took off" without informing her. After initially searching her home on Friday, May 26, the mother went outside and discovered her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son dead inside of an overheated car. According to ABC News, temperatures outside the vehicle reached 96 degrees.

The mother told police that she broke into one of the windows before she found her two children unresponsive. Parker County Sheriff, Larry Fowler, released a statement about the "especially heartbreaking" tragedy, saying the case is "still in the early stages" of an active investigation.

Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting News
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Mom's Warning After Toddler Overdoses on Medicine
Toddlers
by Lauren Levy
What Is the #BlackHairChallenge?
Beauty Trends
The #BlackHairChallenge Highlights the Beauty and Versatility of Black Hair
by Terry Carter
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Graco Convertible Car Seat Recall
Health and Safety
Recall Alert! Check Your Child's Graco Car Seat Today
by Kate Schweitzer
Heart Guard Baseball Shirt For Kids
Little Kids
If Your Kid Plays Sports, This Is the 1 Thing You Need to Buy — According to a Grateful Dad
by Lauren Levy
What Graduation Is Like For Parents
touching stories
Mom's Tear-Jerking Post Perfectly Sums Up Why Graduation Isn't Just About the Student
by Lauren Levy
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Kids Getting Burned From the Deodorant Challenge
Tweens and Teens
by Alessia Santoro
Video of Girl With Tick Paralysis
Little Kids
Every Parent Needs to See What "Tick Paralysis" Did to This Girl
by Lauren Levy
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Can You Buy Kinder Eggs in the US?
Food News
At Long Last, Kinder Eggs Are Officially Coming to the United States!
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds