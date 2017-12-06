 Skip Nav
Joanna Gaines Just Gave Us Her 2018 Paint Trend Predictions — and They're Gorgeous
Joanna Gaines not only transforms homes with paint on her hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, but she also designs her own line of it: Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Paint, developed by KILZ. In other words, she's about as expert as you can get when it comes to paint colors! And while Joanna admitted to POPSUGAR that she personally prefers classic palettes rather than trendy colors — her philosophy is that the best paint color is one that reflects the family living in the home — she still has a few predictions as to what colors we'll be seeing a lot of in 2018. Find out the three color palettes that have recently captured Joanna's eye in her own words ahead.

Muted Pastels
Earth Tones
Moody Blues
