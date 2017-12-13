 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This 6-Year-Old's Hilariously Savage Letter to Santa Is From All the Grinches Out There
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
Food and Activities
20 Hearty and Healthy Crockpot Recipes For Cold Days
Food and Activities
22 Ground Beef Recipes to Try This Week

6-Year-Old's Savage Letter to Santa

This 6-Year-Old's Hilariously Savage Letter to Santa Is From All the Grinches Out There

Some kids ask Santa Claus for Spider-Man Marvel sets, while others may apologize for that Toys "R" Us temper tantrum two months ago, but this 6-year-old boy had something else in mind for his class assignment, and it's probably the feistiest letter to be sent to the North Pole. Sarah McCammon, a reporter for NPR, recently took to Twitter to share her young son's enraged letter to Mr. Claus himself, and, well, it's nothing short of legendary. Out of all the hilarious letters we've seen written to Santa, this one just cuts right to the chase.

"Dear Santa,
Santa I'm only doing this for the class. I know your [naughty] list is [empty]. And your good list is [empty]. And your life is [empty]. You don't know the trouble I've had in my life. Goodbye.
Love,
I'm not telling you my name."

Sarah followed up with a tweet explaining the "troubles" in her son's life: "his brother." He's hilariously savage and cynical, and the wreath and skull drawings speak for themselves, but we're just wondering if this kid spent his Thanksgiving break interning for the Grinch?

We're thinking he might be pleased to find out the truth about Santa's existence. (But if that's not in the plans for you this year, these hacks will guarantee your child still believes in Santa.)

Join the conversation
Holiday For KidsLittle KidsParenting HumorParentingSantaHoliday
Parenting
What Your Sign Says About Your Parenting Style
by Laurel Elis
Cheap Gifts For 2-Year-Olds
Holiday For Kids
11 Fun Gifts For 2-Year-Olds — All Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Latin Vegetarian Holiday Recipes
Holiday Food
No One Will Even Notice These 15 Delicious Holiday Sides Are Vegetarian
by Emilia Benton
YouTube Rules For Kids
Little Kids
YouTube Just Made 5 Important Changes to Ensure Your Child's Safety
by Laurel Elis
Best Stage of Parenting
Family Life
If You Don't Have These 3 "Ds" Right Now, You're in the Golden Years of Parenting
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds