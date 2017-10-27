 Skip Nav
18 of the Cutest Kid-Friendly Advent Calendars

Forget about those grocery store advent calendars stuffed with tiny, waxy-tasting chocolates. Today's kid-friendly advent options are so much more fun (and beautiful). From calendars that double as holiday decor to ones that will keep your kids entertained all December long, the following 18 options are sure to get your kids even more excited for Santa's arrival. Whether you have a DIY lover, a Star Wars fan, or a budding artist on your hands, you'll find an advent calendar you both will love to engage with this holiday season.

Disney Animator's Collection Advent Calendar
Dylan's Candy Bar House Advent Calendar
3D Merry and Bright Snowman Advent Calendar
Hanging Advent Calendar
Stocking Advent Calendar Garland
Colorful Tree Advent Calendar
Christmas Honeycomb Advent Village
Town-to-Country Advent Calendar
Paw Patrol Advent Calendar
Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Glitter Lit Houses Advent Calendar
Little People Advent Calendar
Quilted Advent Calendar
Lego Advent Calendar
Holiday Helper Advent Calendar
Petit Collage Tree Pop-Out Advent Calendar
Monique Lhuillier Advent Calendar
Crayola Christmas Countdown Activity Calendar
