39 of Oprah's Favorite Things — All Under $50!

It's officially the best time of the year! Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2017 was just released, and everything you need for the holidays is on it. Best of all, there are plenty of affordable finds that are all $50 and under, so you can dole out awesome gifts without worrying about every dollar. We've rounded up 39 items — all available on Amazon — that will make you even more excited for the holidays. Check them out ahead and start shopping.