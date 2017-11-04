 Skip Nav
39 of Oprah's Favorite Things — All Under $50!

It's officially the best time of the year! Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2017 was just released, and everything you need for the holidays is on it. Best of all, there are plenty of affordable finds that are all $50 and under, so you can dole out awesome gifts without worrying about every dollar. We've rounded up 39 items — all available on Amazon — that will make you even more excited for the holidays. Check them out ahead and start shopping.

A Great Thought a Day Notepad
$15
Buy Now
Pudus Lumberjack Slipper Socks
$13
Buy Now
Clif Family Kitchen Seasonal Preserves Trio
$36
Buy Now
Tocca Hand Cream Collection
$20
Buy Now
Gratitude Glass Jar
$45
Buy Now
Gourmia GSI180 Automatic Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker
$50
Buy Now
Lollia Dream Bubble Bath
$50
Buy Now
Hot Sauces Sample Set
$35
Buy Now
Canvas Home Tinware Mugs
$48
Buy Now
Dahlia Shower Cap
$40
Buy Now
Corron Women's Sungkay Puffy Kit
$35
Buy Now
Harry Barker Sweet Check Gift Set
$35
Buy Now
Ichendorf Tonda and Rings Cruet Set
$50
Buy Now
Talbots Ruffle-Edge Gloves
$30
Buy Now
Cailyn O! Wow Brush and O! Brushes
$24
Buy Now
Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass
$25
Buy Now
Rock Scissor Paper Pint-Sized Cuties Baby Bodysuit
$25
Buy Now
Mount Mansfield Maple Syrup
$30
Buy Now
Kerber's Farm Classic Apple Pie
$39
Buy Now
Letters to Me, When I Grow Up
$15
Buy Now
W & P Design The Cheese Knife
$35
Buy Now
My Audio Pet Bluetooth Speaker
$30
Buy Now
Mytagalongs Charger Case
$16
Buy Now
Havana Folding Mirror
$33
Buy Now
K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Four-Pack Gift Box
$50
Buy Now
The Greatest Showman
$15
Buy Now
Footnanny Fresh Linen Gift Set
$50
Buy Now
Madd Capp Puzzle I Am Puzzles
$18
Buy Now
Orbit Card Bluetooth Tracker
$40
Buy Now
The Model Bakery English Muffin Set
$35
Buy Now
Taylor Weighing Bowl Digital Kitchen Scale
$50
Buy Now
The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations
$15
Buy Now
Personalized Post Earring Quint Gift Set
$48
Buy Now
Mytagalongs Earbud Case
$10
Buy Now
Asobu Coldbrew Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$50
Buy Now
Honey-Can-Do Glass Herb Preserver
$30
Buy Now
Novelty Bird House
$48
Buy Now
Peepers Reading Sunglasses
$22
Buy Now
Burt's Bees Baby Jammies
$13
Buy Now
