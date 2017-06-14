Survey Reveals People Would Rather Sit Next to a Sick Person With BO Than Your Baby

If you've traveled with kids and had a sneaking suspicion that your fellow passengers weren't pleased, news flash: they weren't.

A new survey confirms parents' suspicions that there's really nothing humans on airplanes hate more than families.

Airfare Watch Dog, a dedicated team of airline experts, released its annual "State of Travel" survey this week, and it found that more than half of travelers (52 percent, to be exact) think families with children under 10 years old should be required to sit in a separate section of the plane.

If that weren't telling enough, compare it to this:

39.3 percent of responders worry about sitting next to someone who is sick or coughing.

28 percent of responders worry about sitting next to someone with unpleasant body odor.

13.6 percent of responders worry about sitting next to someone who is overweight.

Yep, most airplane passengers would rather take their chances sitting next to a contagious person with BO who is using their armrest than you and your adorable baby, toddler, or well-meaning fifth-grader.

And the only thing it seems we can all agree on? Almost all — roughly 92 percent — of the more than 4,000 travelers surveyed agree that today's air-travel experience leaves "a lot to be desired."

Sounds about right.