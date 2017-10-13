 Skip Nav
Toddlers
5 Things No One Ever Told You About Raising a Toddler (but You Need to Know)
Personal Essay
An Open Letter to Anyone Considering a Unique Name For Their Baby
Tattoos
16 Tattoos Dads Got to Permanently Display Love For Their Kids

Aldi Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer

Your Morning Coffee Can Taste Like Sugar Cookies Thanks to Aldi's New Creamer!

We're not exactly opposed to eating cookies for breakfast, but Aldi is making it even more acceptable with a new coffee creamer! As serious Aldi fans, we spotted its new Friendly Farms Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer in the list of weekly finds for Oct. 18. That means the next time we plan to pick up groceries at Aldi, you'd better believe we're keeping our eyes peeled for this heavenly product in the creamer section, which will infuse our much-needed morning coffee with the flavors of sweet sugar cookies.

Also included in the lineup of new items in the store is a Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Creamer, which sounds like the coziest possible way to start a Fall day. Each of these dessert-like new creamers retails for $2 per 32-ounce bottle, but Aldi notes that prices may vary by location. It seems like Aldi in the UK usually gets the good stuff — like boozy popsicles — so we're beyond excited to have discovered these game-changing coffee creamers available in the US. We'll take one of each, please!

Image Source: Aldi
Join the conversation
ALDIFood NewsCookiesCoffee
