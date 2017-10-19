 Skip Nav
Aldi Should Change Its Name to Santa 'Cause It's Selling Chocolate Wine For the Holidays

This holiday season, Aldi isn't stopping at its epic wine advent calendar. The popular supermarket chain recently announced the many sweet treats it will be selling in the coming months, including an affordable and indulgent chocolate wine!

Rubis Chocolate Wine is described by Aldi as a "chocolate-lover's dream." The award-winning wine consists of "velvety, smooth dark chocolate complemented by rich, puckering fruit and hints of dried fig." All in all, it sounds like just the thing we need to survive the hectic season.

Aldi will begin selling Rubis Chocolate Wine for $13 in its UK store locations and online on Nov. 14. If you live in the US, however, don't despair: the wine is currently available via The Whiskey Exchange for $15. Have a bottle or two on hand for your next holiday party or Secret Santa gift exchange because this is bound to delight people who like chocolate or wine, but preferably both.

