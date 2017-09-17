 Skip Nav
Rewind! Remembering Our Favorite Kids Movies of All Time

Back when VHS tapes were the way to watch movies, POPSUGAR editors were falling in love with their favorite childhood films. While some enjoyed timeless classics like Mary Poppins and The Wizard of Oz, others leaned toward popular '90s flicks like Aladdin, Homeward Bound, and The Sandlot.

Whether you're planning a movie marathon night or just looking for new films to watch with your little ones, check out some of our all-time favorites!

Peter Pan
E.T.
The Sandlot
Mary Poppins
The Muppet Movie
Little Giants
Aladdin
The Parent Trap
Toy Story
Homeward Bound
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Home Alone
Swiss Family Robinson
The Land Before Time
Cinderella
The Bad News Bears
Babe
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Now and Then
Robin Hood
Camp Nowhere
Hook
The Wizard of Oz
The Rescuers
Finding Nemo
The Point
