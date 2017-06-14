What to Do When You've Had Enough With the Birthday Party Gifts

I love a birthday celebration as much as the next mom, but I don't love the onslaught of toys that often comes with them — which is why I usually request "no gifts please" on my kid's party invites. But sometimes, it can feel a little "bahumbug." So what to do when you don't want a ton of new plastic playthings, but you also don't want to be a total downer? Check out these alternative ideas for kids birthday parties:

Request Unwrapped Toys to Donate

Choose a shelter or school with meaning to you and your family and request that invitees bring a toy to be donated to that organization. This allows people to have fun shopping and picking out a gift without it ending up in your house. And, it's a great lesson about giving back to share with your little ones on their big day.

Make Cards For Other Kids

Many organizations need volunteers to create greeting cards for those who might not otherwise receive one: get-well cards for kids in the hospital, birthday cards for foster children, or holiday cards for family shelters. You can ask that guests bring the finished card or have a card-making station as one of the party activities. Either way, it's a fun chance for kids to use their creativity for charity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ask Guests to Bring Gently Used Books

Collect the books at the bash and donate them to a local organization in need. You can also go through your own bookshelf with your kids to add to the pile, then involve them in the drop off. Everyone gets to clean out their excess reading material and start a discussion with their family about helping others in need.

Trade Toys For Canned Goods

Especially if your child's birthday falls around the holidays, you can request that attendees bring a canned good or other nonperishable food item in lieu of a toy. Donate the goods to a local food bank and then take it one step further by volunteering there with your child. This keeps the spirit of the celebration going long after the balloons have popped.

Take Your Theme to the Next Level

Follow your kid's lead — and interests — when deciding how to incorporate charity into their big day. If they're obsessed with dogs, ask attendees to bring pet supplies to donate to an animal shelter and have a puppy-themed party. If they love the color green, request green clothing that can be donated — your bash will be Pinterest-worthy and give back.