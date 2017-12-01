We Found 32 Gifts That Are Perfect For the Whole Family — All on Amazon

There's a reason so many people are turning to Amazon this year to do their holiday shopping. Not only does the online retailer carry everything from on-trend fashion items to delectable dishes (yes, you can get food!), but if you have Prime, then you can likely get most of what you need in a matter of days. To help you sort through the digital aisles, we did the hard work and went through a bulk of its popular items for the season. So whether you're shopping for your SO or toddler, check out the best gifts you can get on Amazon right now.