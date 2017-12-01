The People Pissed Off About This Santa-Less Amazon Christmas Ad Need to Chill

Today on "People Are Mad About Something They Don't Really Need to Be Mad About": parents are up in arms over an Amazon UK Christmas ad that doesn't feature the big man in red. Rather, a bearded dad is pictured carrying loads of Amazon boxes sneakily through his house to avoid his kids seeing the loot. However, some parents are taking to social media to say that the simple ad has ruined Christmas, because it's implied that if a dad is bringing boxes of toys into the house that Santa isn't real.

So you pretty much fucked up the whole Christmas secret with that new advert. Well done #Amazon #santasyourda — IrishScratch (@IrishScratch) November 12, 2017

@amazon Have you just spoilt the Christmas spirit for children with your advert, well anything to get a sale eh!!? — n/a (@mrleegriffiths) November 12, 2017

Seriously? Literally any child watching TV — on a kids' channel or not — is going to be exposed to a million ads about Christmas sales, coveted toys, and gift inspiration from any and every retailer under the sun this holiday season. Amazon didn't just create the first-ever ad to promote its business to make money (that's kind of the freakin' point of ads).

Most parents give gifts to kids in addition to labeling a few packages from Santa himself, so it shouldn't be a shock to them that their mom or dad bought them something (if it is, you might want to let up on the ruse a little bit, just for your own sanity). Also, if your child is old enough to infer from the ad that parents are the only ones giving their kids gifts and that Santa isn't real (because literally no such claim was made on Amazon's part), they're likely at an age where they're on the cusp of believing — a toddler/lower elementary school kid isn't going to see this 30-second spot and realize Santa is a sham.



The Sweetest Way to Tell Your Kids the Truth About Santa Related

Amazon didn't ruin Christmas with this ad, and honestly, I'd go so far as to say that for most of you, Amazon has probably saved your last Christmas or three thanks to offering Prime* shipping and selling literally anything and everything a person could ever want (including pickle-flavored candy canes). I know we're all experiencing a lot of holiday stress, but let's take a couple deep breaths, y'all.