 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The People Pissed Off About This Santa-Less Amazon Christmas Ad Need to Chill
Parenting
The Actual Reason Children Are 800% Worse When Their Mothers Are in the Room
Photography
The Story Behind This Rainbow Baby's Photo Is Even More Beautiful Than the Snapshot
Holiday For Kids
The Best 60+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds

Amazon UK Christmas Ad Without Santa

The People Pissed Off About This Santa-Less Amazon Christmas Ad Need to Chill

Today on "People Are Mad About Something They Don't Really Need to Be Mad About": parents are up in arms over an Amazon UK Christmas ad that doesn't feature the big man in red. Rather, a bearded dad is pictured carrying loads of Amazon boxes sneakily through his house to avoid his kids seeing the loot. However, some parents are taking to social media to say that the simple ad has ruined Christmas, because it's implied that if a dad is bringing boxes of toys into the house that Santa isn't real.

Seriously? Literally any child watching TV — on a kids' channel or not — is going to be exposed to a million ads about Christmas sales, coveted toys, and gift inspiration from any and every retailer under the sun this holiday season. Amazon didn't just create the first-ever ad to promote its business to make money (that's kind of the freakin' point of ads).

Most parents give gifts to kids in addition to labeling a few packages from Santa himself, so it shouldn't be a shock to them that their mom or dad bought them something (if it is, you might want to let up on the ruse a little bit, just for your own sanity). Also, if your child is old enough to infer from the ad that parents are the only ones giving their kids gifts and that Santa isn't real (because literally no such claim was made on Amazon's part), they're likely at an age where they're on the cusp of believing — a toddler/lower elementary school kid isn't going to see this 30-second spot and realize Santa is a sham.

Related
The Sweetest Way to Tell Your Kids the Truth About Santa

Amazon didn't ruin Christmas with this ad, and honestly, I'd go so far as to say that for most of you, Amazon has probably saved your last Christmas or three thanks to offering Prime* shipping and selling literally anything and everything a person could ever want (including pickle-flavored candy canes). I know we're all experiencing a lot of holiday stress, but let's take a couple deep breaths, y'all.

*This is not sponsored by Amazon, but it certainly is biased. Without Amazon, I'd have to actually make time to get to a store and speak to people (two things I really don't want to do this time of year).
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosSantaSanta ClausChristmasHolidayAmazon
Disney
13 Cool and Unique Disney Gifts For Women — All on Amazon For Under $25!
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Learning Toys
Gift Guide
The 10 Best Learning and Education Toys For Your Child — All From Amazon
by Macy Cate Williams
Sexy Dresses on Amazon
Amazon
These 11 Sexy Dresses Are Guaranteed to Turn Heads — All From Amazon and Under $22
by Macy Cate Williams
Wickedly Prime | Amazon Snacks
Amazon
11 Amazing Amazon Prime Snacks You Never Knew Existed
by Hedy Phillips
Gifts to Buy For Yourself
Gift Guide
50 Gifts to Buy For Yourself This Year Because You Freakin' Deserve It
by Sara Ahmed
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds