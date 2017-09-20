This Birthday Card a Dad Got From His Daughter Will Totally Tug at Your Heartstrings

A post shared by Andrew McMahon (@amnthewilderness) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

We had a hunch that singer Andrew McMahon was one of the best dads ever — after all, he released a song named after his daughter, "Cecilia and the Satellite." But it seemed like the frontman of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness was on the receiving end of some sweet words on his birthday, in the form of an adorable birthday card from his daughter.

The musician posted a photo of the card to Instagram with a sweet caption. "I've been given a lot of birthday gifts in my 35 years and I can't think of one that compares to this."

The card was titled "Ten Things I Like About Dad" and rattled off reasons straight from his 3-year-old daughter's mouth including, "He takes me to a coffee shop to get a chocolate muffin," "His hair," and "He protects me when I am scared." Kids really do say the cutest things sometimes.