Animal-Print Nursery Decor Items That Aren't at All Tacky

Animal-Print Nursery Decor

Animal-Print Nursery Decor Items That Aren't at All Tacky

Animal-print aficionados will tell you that there's no such thing as too much cheetah print or too many zebra stripes, but what's super trendy now with clothing and decor items isn't the print of the actual animal but rather prints of full animal bodies. From beautiful long-necked giraffes to ready-to-pounce tigers, this new take on the animal print adds a ton more character and isn't at all tacky.

Ahead, our favorite nursery decor items featuring bold animal prints, as well as a few other adorable animal-themed picks.

The Best Nursery Items From Pottery Barn Kids

1 Pottery Barn Kids The Emily & Meritt Bunny Crib Fitted Sheet
Pottery Barn Kids The Emily & Meritt Bunny Crib Fitted Sheet

Pottery Barn Kids The Emily & Meritt Bunny Crib Fitted Sheet ($24)

Pottery Barn Kids
Organic The Emily & Meritt Bunny Crib Fitted Sheet, Black/white
$24
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Cribs & Crib Sets
2 Charley Harper Animal Pillowcase
Charley Harper Animal Pillowcase

Charley Harper Animal Pillowcase ($14)

The Land of Nod Kids Mattress Pads & Covers
Charley Harper Animal Pillowcase
$14
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Mattress Pads & Covers
3 Cushy Closer Fox Print Door Cushion
Cushy Closer Fox Print Door Cushion

Cushy Closer Fox Print Door Cushion ($10)

Cushy Closer Fox Print Door Cushion
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
4 Animal Stack Print by Jay Cover
Animal Stack Print by Jay Cover

Animal Stack by Jay Cover ($103)

Little Circus Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Animal Stack by Jay Cover
$103
from Little Circus
Buy Now See more Little Circus Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
5 ABC Home Noah's Ark Hamper
ABC Home Noah's Ark Hamper

ABC Home Noah's Ark Hamper ($90)

ABC Carpet & Home Kids Décor
ABC Home Noah's Ark Hamper
$90
from ABC Carpet & Home
Buy Now See more ABC Carpet & Home Kids Décor
6 The Well Appointed House Fiona Walker England Stripe Print Tiger Head Wall Decor For Kids
The Well Appointed House Fiona Walker England Stripe Print Tiger Head Wall Decor For Kids

The Well Appointed House Fiona Walker England Stripe Print Tiger Head Wall Decor for Kids ($165)

The Well Appointed House
Fiona Walker England Stripe Print Tiger Head Wall Decor for Kids
$165
from The Well Appointed House
Buy Now See more The Well Appointed House Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
7 H&M Animal-Print Duvet Cover Set
H&M Animal-Print Duvet Cover Set

H&M Animal-print Duvet Cover Set ($25)

H&M
Animal-print Duvet Cover Set
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kids Bedding
8 Whale Wall Decals
Whale Wall Decals

Gold Whale Wall Decals ($15+)

Gold Whale Wall Decals
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
9 Zebra Pillow
Zebra Pillow

Zebra Pillow ($39)

Zebra Pillow
$39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
10 Pottery Barn Kids Oval Crib Fitted Sheet
Pottery Barn Kids Oval Crib Fitted Sheet

Pottery Barn Kids Oval Crib Fitted Sheet ($24)

Pottery Barn Kids
Oval Crib Fitted Sheet
$24
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Cribs & Crib Sets
11 Safari Art Prints
Safari Art Prints

Safari Art Prints ($91 for six watercolor prints)

Safari Art Prints
$91
from etsy.com
Buy Now
12 Land of Nod Dinosaur Print Changing Pad Cover
Land of Nod Dinosaur Print Changing Pad Cover

Land of Nod Dinosaur Print Changing Pad Cover* ($35)

*Because dinosaur prints are just as cool as animal prints.

The Land of Nod Nursery
Little Prints Changing Pad Cover (Orange Dinosaur)
$35
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Nursery
13 Petit Pehr Noah's Ark Cotton Crib Sheet
Petit Pehr Noah's Ark Cotton Crib Sheet

Petit Pehr 'Noah's Ark' Cotton Crib Sheet ($36)

Nordstrom Boys Bedding
Petit Pehr 'Noah's Ark' Cotton Crib Sheet
$36
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Boys Bedding
14 Sweet Jojo Designs Window Panels — Woodland Animals
Sweet Jojo Designs Window Panels — Woodland Animals

Sweet Jojo Designs Window Panels — Woodland Animals ($55)

Target Kids Curtains
Sweet Jojo Designs Window Panels - Woodland Animals
$54.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Curtains
15 Pillowfort Hipster Animal Flannel Sheet Set
Pillowfort Hipster Animal Flannel Sheet Set

Pillowfort Hipster Animal Flannel Sheet Set ($16)

Target Boys Bedding
Pillowfort Hipster Animal Flannel Sheet Set
$15.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Boys Bedding
16 Stripes & Animals Cotton Swaddle Blankets
Stripes & Animals Cotton Swaddle Blankets

Stripes & Animals Cotton Swaddle Blankets ($13)

Carter's
2-Pk. Stripes & Animals Cotton Swaddle Blankets, Baby Boys (0-24 months)
$12.98
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Carter's Nursery Blankets
17 Nurseryworks Nursery Works Menagerie Cubist Print Toddler Pillow
Nurseryworks Nursery Works Menagerie Cubist Print Toddler Pillow

Nurseryworks Nursery Works Menagerie Cubist Print Toddler Pillow ($38)

Nurseryworks
Nursery Works Menagerie Cubist Print Toddler Pillow
$38 $28
from 2Modern
Buy Now See more Nurseryworks Kids Lighting
18 Pottery Barn Kids Crib Fitted Sheet
Pottery Barn Kids Crib Fitted Sheet

Pottery Barn Kids Crib Fitted Sheet ($24)

Pottery Barn Kids
Crib Fitted Sheet
$24 $18.99
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Cribs & Crib Sets
19 Trend Lab Safari Rock Band Deluxe Flannel Swaddle Blanket
Trend Lab Safari Rock Band Deluxe Flannel Swaddle Blanket

Trend Lab Safari Rock Band Deluxe Flannel Swaddle Blanket ($16)

Trend Lab
Safari Rock Band Deluxe Flannel Swaddle Blanket
$15.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Trend Lab Nursery Blankets
20 Lambs & Ivy Animal Print Blanket Collection
Lambs & Ivy Animal Print Blanket Collection

Lambs & Ivy Animal Print Blanket Collection ($20)

Lambs & Ivy
Animal Print Blanket Collection
$19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Lambs & Ivy Kids Bedding
21 Sweet Jojo Designs Woodland Animals Fitted Crib Sheet
Sweet Jojo Designs Woodland Animals Fitted Crib Sheet

Sweet Jojo Designs Woodland Animals Fitted Crib Sheet ($20)

Buy Buy Baby Cribs & Crib Sets
Sweet Jojo Designs Woodland Animals Fitted Crib Sheet in Dark Grey/Taupe
$19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Cribs & Crib Sets
