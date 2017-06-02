Animal-Print Nursery Decor Items That Aren't at All Tacky

Animal-print aficionados will tell you that there's no such thing as too much cheetah print or too many zebra stripes, but what's super trendy now with clothing and decor items isn't the print of the actual animal but rather prints of full animal bodies. From beautiful long-necked giraffes to ready-to-pounce tigers, this new take on the animal print adds a ton more character and isn't at all tacky.

Ahead, our favorite nursery decor items featuring bold animal prints, as well as a few other adorable animal-themed picks.