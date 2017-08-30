 Skip Nav
The Ultimate List of Animated Disney Movies You Need to Watch With Your Kids

Everybody has a favorite Disney movie ready to roll off their tongue should the topic arise, but there are so many animated Disney movies out there that we're all bound to forget some of the classics now and then. To make sure you give your children a proper Disney education, check out our ultimate list of the animated flicks you need to watch with your child, pronto. All of these are rated either G or PG, making them perfect for your little ones (aside from the odd somewhat-scary scene for very little kids — think Scar's "Be Prepared" musical scene from The Lion King).

Have you watched all of these with your kids?

Peter Pan (1953)
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
The Little Mermaid (1989)
Aladdin (1992)
Mulan (1998)
Pocahontas (1995)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
The Lion King (1994)
The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
Alice in Wonderland (1951)
Robin Hood (1973)
The Aristocats (1970)
One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
Lady and the Tramp (1955)
Hercules (1997)
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
Meet the Robinsons (2007)
Oliver and Company (1988)
The Fox and the Hound (1981)
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Frozen (2013)
Dumbo (1941)
The Jungle Book (1967)
Pinocchio (1940)
Cinderella (1950)
The Rescuers (1977)
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
Tangled (2010)
Tarzan (1999)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
