The Ultimate List of Animated Disney Movies You Need to Watch With Your Kids

Everybody has a favorite Disney movie ready to roll off their tongue should the topic arise, but there are so many animated Disney movies out there that we're all bound to forget some of the classics now and then. To make sure you give your children a proper Disney education, check out our ultimate list of the animated flicks you need to watch with your child, pronto. All of these are rated either G or PG, making them perfect for your little ones (aside from the odd somewhat-scary scene for very little kids — think Scar's "Be Prepared" musical scene from The Lion King).

Have you watched all of these with your kids?