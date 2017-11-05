 Skip Nav
Anthropologie's Most In-Demand Gifts For The Home-Decor Obsessed

Don't we all have at least one family member or friend who sends us into a house-shaming spiral anytime we visit? Her home looks like a catalog you can't quite put your finger on. It's trend-forward, eclectic, but somehow still cozy. As she pours you a glass of wine from a sleek decanter, you sink into her pillow-filled sofa, breathe in her intoxicating scented candle, and gaze at her expertly hung gallery wall and think, "What am I going to get her this year?" Not to worry we've compiled a gift guide filled with Anthropologie's most in-demand home gifts, sure to impress any decor enthusiast. With prices ranging from modest stocking stuffers to splurge-worthy luxury gifts, you're sure to find something she'll love!

Anthropologie
Do Not Disturb Doorknob
$42
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home Hardware
Anthropologie
Gilded Rim Stemless Glass
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Drinkware
Anthropologie
Inez Cocktail Shaker
$54
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Paua Shell Coaster
$10
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Coasters
Anthropologie
Ursula Creamer
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie Home & Living
Suite One Studio Mimira Sugar Pot
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie
Candle Care Gift Set
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Anthropologie Candles
Aydry & Co. Candle
$36
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Anthropologie Stationery
Stelle Audio Pillar
$299
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Anthropologie
Ojai Fringed Wall Art
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork
Anthropologie
Mattoni Flute
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Drinkware Flutes
Anthropologie
Gemstone Bottle Opener
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie Kitchen
TVS Liquida Grill Pan
$63
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Marble-Blocked Cheese Spreader Set
$62
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cheese Boards & Slicers
Anthropologie Candles
Capri Blue Burnished Candle
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Anthropologie
Tealight Votive Set
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Anthropologie
Golden 13-Piece Knife Block Set
$99.99
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Knife Sets
Anthropologie
Moroccan Cross Bath Mat
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Rugs & Mats
Anthropologie
Fringed Triangle Basket
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture
Anthropologie
Caption Coaster
$10
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Coasters
Anthropologie
Polished Watering Can
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
Anthropologie
Angled Inlay Cheese Board
$58 $39.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cheese Boards & Slicers
Anthropologie
Laced Siding Birdhouse
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Garden Decor
Anthropologie
Swan Trinket Dish
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
Anthropologie
Gleaming Safari Bust
$58
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork
Anthropologie
Gold Polka Dotted Pot Holder
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Rabbit Ears Doorstop
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Door Hardware
Anthropologie
Iron Entryway Shelf Set
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie
Wire Script Sculpture
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork
Anthropologie
Hammered Trio Plant Hanger
$78
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie
Marble Monogram Trinket Dish
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
Anthropologie
Pineapple Pencil Holder
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Anthropologie
Pastel & Brass Measuring Spoons
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Measuring Tools
Anthropologie Kitchen
Nathalie Lete Compagnon Spoon Rest
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Vestige Lipstick Holder
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Anthropologie Furniture
Pehr Rainbow Tufts Basket
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture
Rifle Paper Co.
Botanical 2018 Appointment Calendar
$26
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
Anthropologie Desktop Books
Axel & Ash My Bucket List Fill-In Journal
$34.99
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Anthropologie Kitchen
Suite One Studio Mimira French Press
$58
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Saddle Ring Desk Collection
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desks
Anthropologie
Night Sky Mug
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Anthropologie
Rose Gold Vanity Tray
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Anthropologie
Rose-Handled Scissors
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Anthropologie
Marquee Letter Hook
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Rifle Paper Co.
Moonlit Garden 2017-2018 Planner
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Journals & Planners
Anthropologie
Macrame Plant Hanger
$58
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
Anthropologie
Milk Bottle Measuring Cups
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Measuring Tools
Anthropologie
Aldalora Throw Blanket
$128
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Throws
Anthropologie
Rossum Metallic Plant Stand
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie
Dottie Honey Pot
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Anthropologie
Decorative Globe
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Decor
