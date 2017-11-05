Anthropologie Home Gifts
Anthropologie's Most In-Demand Gifts For The Home-Decor Obsessed
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Anthropologie's Most In-Demand Gifts For The Home-Decor Obsessed
Don't we all have at least one family member or friend who sends us into a house-shaming spiral anytime we visit? Her home looks like a catalog you can't quite put your finger on. It's trend-forward, eclectic, but somehow still cozy. As she pours you a glass of wine from a sleek decanter, you sink into her pillow-filled sofa, breathe in her intoxicating scented candle, and gaze at her expertly hung gallery wall and think, "What am I going to get her this year?" Not to worry we've compiled a gift guide filled with Anthropologie's most in-demand home gifts, sure to impress any decor enthusiast. With prices ranging from modest stocking stuffers to splurge-worthy luxury gifts, you're sure to find something she'll love!
Do Not Disturb Doorknob
$42
Gilded Rim Stemless GlassBuy Now See more Anthropologie Drinkware
Suite One Studio Mimira Sugar PotBuy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Aydry & Co. Candle
$36
Stelle Audio Pillar
$299
TVS Liquida Grill Pan
$63
Marble-Blocked Cheese Spreader Set
$62
Capri Blue Burnished CandleBuy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Golden 13-Piece Knife Block Set
$99.99
Moroccan Cross Bath MatBuy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Rugs & Mats
Fringed Triangle Basket
$68
Angled Inlay Cheese Board
$58 $39.95
Laced Siding BirdhouseBuy Now See more Anthropologie Garden Decor
Gold Polka Dotted Pot HolderBuy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Rabbit Ears DoorstopBuy Now See more Anthropologie Door Hardware
Iron Entryway Shelf Set
$98
Hammered Trio Plant Hanger
$78
Marble Monogram Trinket Dish
$22
Pineapple Pencil Holder
$16
Pastel & Brass Measuring SpoonsBuy Now See more Anthropologie Measuring Tools
Nathalie Lete Compagnon Spoon Rest
$12
Vestige Lipstick HolderBuy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Pehr Rainbow Tufts BasketBuy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture
Botanical 2018 Appointment Calendar
$26
Axel & Ash My Bucket List Fill-In Journal
$34.99
Suite One Studio Mimira French PressBuy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Saddle Ring Desk CollectionBuy Now See more Anthropologie Desks
Rose Gold Vanity Tray
$38
Rose-Handled ScissorsBuy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
Marquee Letter HookBuy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Moonlit Garden 2017-2018 Planner
$34
Milk Bottle Measuring Cups
$24
Rossum Metallic Plant StandBuy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
0previous images
20more images