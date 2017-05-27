 Skip Nav
I Lost My Husband 3 Days After Welcoming Our First Baby

Audi Super Bowl Father and Daughter Racing Commercial 2017

Audi's Super Bowl Ad With a Dad Contemplating His Daughter's Worth Will Give You Chills

"What do I tell my daughter?" begins the voice-over in a touching Super Bowl commercial that Audi just debuted. The ad, titled "Daughter," features a fearless young girl competing in a downhill cart race while her father contemplates her future as he narrates. The cinematic spot, which aired during the big game's third quarter, is going to give you major chills.

"Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma?" asks the father as he watches his daughter race. "That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?"

After these provocative questions, the dad's somber narration takes a different direction as his girl crosses the finish line victorious and he says, "Or maybe, I'll be able to tell her something different."

Audi, which has publicly pledged to support women's pay equality in the workplace and is committed to fostering an equal work environment for all employees, ends its powerful ad with an equally powerful message: "Progress is for everyone."

