These NICU Babies in Halloween Costumes Totally Brighten Up This Gloomy Day

Loyola Medicine, a hospital in Maywood, IL, has the sweetest tradition that involves its very smallest patients — and we're completely obsessed. For 30 years, nurses have competed to see who can come up with the best Halloween costume for the babies being treated in the NICU on Halloween as a way to raise money for families who are struggling to pay their medical bills. And the results are just as cute as you'd expect.



The Absolute Sweetest Halloween Costumes Belong to a Group of Babies in the NICU Related